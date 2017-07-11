Church offers $500 reward for break-in information

A reward is being offered for information following a break-in at the First Lutheran Church in Tooele in June.

According to Denise Gunderson, a parishioner who helps clean the church, the break-in occurred sometime between the evening of June 25 and June 27. Now a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Gunderson said three windows were broken to gain entry and further vandalism was discovered inside, though nothing was stolen.

“It was just really humiliating, the whole experience,” she said. “…To pull and see all that.”

Gunderson said the church has been forced to increase security to prevent further forced entry.

Tooele City police were able to obtain physical evidence at the crime scene, including blood and fingerprints, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

The investigation is still open and Tooele City police are awaiting the analysis of physical evidence from the break-in, Kalma said.

Gunderson said there was another break-in earlier this year and she said she believes that it is related to the most recent incident and possibly carried out by the same individuals.

Back in 2014, Tooele City police also responded to a vandalism call at the church after a window was broken by a rock, Kalma said.