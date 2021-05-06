Church plans ‘Big Food Giveaway’

A local church, New Life Christian Fellowship, is planning a Big Food Giveaway to help those in need.

On May 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., Pastor Mark Runyon and members of the church will gather to give away hundreds of food boxes to those in need.

Nonperishable food donations are welcome, according to Runyon.

“We are looking for people who need or would like some food,” said Runyon. “They won’t have to prove any kind of financial need. We give out to everyone who comes in.”

When those in need of food arrive, someone from the church will ask them their name and the number of those in their household.

“This just helps us get food in from the food bank,” said Runyon.

During the food giveaway cars can line up on the street and a member of the church brings boxes of food to the cars and loads them into their trunks.

Those who are walking to the food giveaway can go in through the side doors of the church office and someone will hand them a box of food, according to Runyon.

Missionaries from JuveNet International, a Christian ministry will be helping New Life with the food giveaway.

“JuveNet usually goes to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and all sorts of Central American mission trips and this year with the travel being restricted, they have not been able to travel out of the country, so they are taking their mission teams to different places,” said Runyon. “They have a mission team coming in here and they are going to help with the distribution here.”

The missionaries will also be helping bring food to those who don’t have a way to pick up food themselves.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the church gives out food from noon to 3 p.m., but Runyon said that his goal is to give out more food during the Big Food Giveaway than they do during a regular week.

“We are really wanting to see a goal with this big food giveaway,” said Runyon. “We have a huge backlog of food. Normally we can reach close to 60 to 100 families a week who come through to get food but we want to reach a lot more with this. It’s important that we get people to come through.”

“We have more opportunity to give food away right now than what we’ve been able to in the past,” Runyon continued. “We just really want people to know that they can come and get food if they need it.”

The church has food from the Utah Food Bank, government programs, Macey’s, and other places to give away.

They are also looking for nonperishable food donations.

“We are looking at just for the sake of storage, nonperishable items. Honestly, some of the things that are some of the most needed are canned meat, and peanut butter,” Runyon said. “Those would be good things, because even if we don’t give it away during the big food giveaway, we could continue to give it away.”

There is no need to sign up to receive food during the giveaway, according to Runyon.

Those interested in donating food can visit the church office located at 411 E Utah Avenue in Tooele City, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate food.

Runyon said to please enter through the side glass doors.

Those who aren’t able to make it to the big food giveaway can call 435-843-7430 to arrange for someone to drop off food to them.

Those interested in volunteering can call the same number.

The church also offers a free clothing closet from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.