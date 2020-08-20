Church withdraws residential portion of temple project

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will withdraw the residential portion of their Tooele Valley Temple project, according to a statement released by their First Presidency on Tuesday.

The residential project associated with the temple drew opposition from some County residents due to the proposed density of the housing. Opponents of the housing project filed a petition for a referendum that would place the repeal of the zone change for the Tooele Valley Temple Subdivision Planned Community on a ballot.

The time period for the collection of signatures on the referendum petition ended on Monday.

On Tuesday, the First Presidency of the Church announced; “We acknowledge the efforts of those who have raised questions and sincere concerns about the Tooele Valley Temple project, including the residential development surrounding the temple. There is a sincere desire on the part of the Church to avoid discord in the community.

“Therefore, regardless of the outcome of a pending signature-gathering effort, we have determined to withdraw our rezoning request for the residential portion of the temple project.

“We look forward to working with local officials and community members to determine next steps to move forward with the construction of the temple. We hope those from all viewpoints on this matter will treat one another with kindness, civility, and Christlike love.”

The residential development and the temple project were presented to the County as one plan and one rezone request, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tim Tripp.

Tripp said he doesn’t believe that just one “part” of an approved rezone can be withdrawn.

Also the planned community zone, the zone approved for the 167-acre Church owned property, requires a minimum of 150 acres.

The Church may need to withdraw the entire plan and submit a new plan, he said.

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette said she will continue to process the petition, including requests to remove signatures, and report a final tally on Aug. 24 as state code requires.

A preliminary count as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, showed the petition may fail by a small margin.

While 2,445 total signatures were required as determined by the County and 3,021 signatures have been verified,the number of signatures in Council District #1 was 20 signatures short and Council District #5 was one signature short of the signature required for their districts.