Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

June 3, 2022
Cinda (Butler) McCully

Obit Cinda (Butler) McCullyIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cinda (Butler) McCully. She passed away  May 31, 2022, from a stroke. We will be having a service at the Eagles Lodge on Monday, June 6, at noon with lunch to follow, 50 E. 1st Street, Tooele.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top