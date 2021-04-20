Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

April 20, 2021
Circuit breaker damage leaves Grantsville in the dark

The city of Grantsville went dark on Sunday night.

Circuit breaker damage on the evening of April 18 caused Grantsville residents to experience a brief power outage. According to Rocky Mountain Power, 4,714 people were affected by the incident that included most of the city, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m.

After a crew was dispatched to the scene, it was determined the city’s substation experienced arc flash on a circuit breaker causing the outage. Many residents reported hearing a loud sound or seeing a bright flash and initially believed the cause was a transformer exploding, but the Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson said that was not the case. 

Work to fix the damage began 45 minutes later and the power was restored around 10:40 p.m.

In order to repair the damage, workers had to isolate the site of the arc flash and reroute the electricity. A spokesperson said there is the possibility future repairs may be needed, but that such work would not likely impact residents.

The city’s utility department has yet to make a statement on the full extent of the situation.

