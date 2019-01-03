Citizens challenge afternoon county commission meeting

Legality of meeting questioned by commissioner-elect ♦

Early afternoon on a weekday is not a good time for a county commission to meet and consider budget changes and repeal controversial ordinances, according to audience members who came to the microphone at the end of the Tooele County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting on Dec. 27.

Speakers during the closing public comment period during the special County Commission meeting held last Thursday afternoon in the County Commission meeting room at the Tooele County Building questioned the meeting’s legality, the lack of public notice, and the meeting’s time.

The agenda for the meeting included adding $5.03 million to the capital projects fund budget to pay for a sewer line from Stansbury Park to property on Sheep Lane near Deseret Peak Complex, and adding $30,000 for an upgrade to the County Commission meeting room that will include improved audio and visual technology.

The budget for facilities in the general fund budget was increased by $200,000 for replacing windows in the county building.

The increased expenses were offset by a corresponding increase in the amount taken from the general fund balance for the 2019 budget.

The early afternoon County Commission meeting agenda also included the repeal of three ordinances that changed the zoning for three properties in Erda. The ordinances were the subject of referendum petitions.

“I’m a little concerned about this budget hearing. According to the Utah code a tax entity should hold a public hearing on budget matters beginning at or after 6 p.m.,” said Tom Tripp, County Commissioner-elect. “No budget information or explanation was provided to the public more than 24 hours before this public meeting, precluding any meaningful comment or analysis by people who attended. If you think this falls under a tentative budget, then all this information was due 10 days before, not just 24 hours.”

Tripp said actions taken at the meeting may not be valid because the meeting was not compliant with state code.

Matt Dimond, from unincorporated Tooele County, was not happy with the meeting’s time or lack of detailed information for items on the agenda.

“I think it is a travesty that meeting was held at 1 p.m.,” he said. “It seems like a fast one is trying to be pulled. … It would be nice if we could see the numbers.”

“Travesty” was also the word used by Doug Buss, of Erda, to describe the meeting.

“This meeting is a travesty, an absolute travesty to the government in this county,” he said. “You have duped the people of Tooele County.”

The items on Thursday’s agenda could not be included on a previous agenda because of the requirement for public notice, according to County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

The 1 p.m. time was selected because that was the time that all three commissioners were available, according to Bitner.

There is nothing in state code that restricts the meeting time for county commissions. Prior to 2013, the Tooele County Commission’s regular meetings were held at 3 p.m. with some public hearings held in evenings.

“We wanted to get this business wrapped up before the end of the year,” Bitner said.

Tripp was wrong on his 6 p.m. time requirement, as far as state code, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

The 6 p.m. time in state code cited by Tripp is only applicable to public hearings for increases in property taxes, according to Broadhead.

The 1 p.m. public hearing and meeting was not for a property tax increase, a tentative budget, or a final budget. It was an increase in budgetary funds, according to Broadhead.

Utah State Code governing increases in county budgetary funds require that the county hold a public hearing, and that notice of the public hearing must be published at least five days before the hearing in at least one issue of a newspaper, on the Utah Public Notice Website, and on the home page of the county’s website, in full or as a link.

Those public notice requirements were met, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Regardless of the legality of the meeting or the public notice, Tripp said the meeting was “an example of poor governing.”

“No time has been allowed for organized public comment,” he said. “The amended budget information was posted where the public could get to it less than 24 hours before the hearing. The data on the budget document is Dec. 21, 2018. However, the document was only provided yesterday. You could have given it to us a week ago, but you didn’t.”

The hearing for the budgetary fund increases appeared to avoid the proper consideration of the budget at the time the budget was being approved, according to Tripp.

“The process seems to be designed to push the spending of an additional $15 to $20 million of public money through an unusual and accelerated budget process without close public scrutiny,” he said. “I think that is a mistake. The commission voted to raise taxes in the 2019 budget and then moved general fund money to unspecified capital project list. It would seem more forthcoming to explain all that during the budget process, rather than making an accelerated one less than three weeks after you approved your final budget.”

Tripp connected the commissioners’ actions with the recent vote to change the form of county government.

“I think this kind of action makes this hearing seem like a formality only in that you’re not really going to consider any comments that are made here,” he said. “This is the kind of accelerated process that causes the public to distrust and be dissatisfied with local government. If you thought the change in government was not related to this kind of thing, then you were probably wrong.”