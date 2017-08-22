Citizens gather and marvel at solar eclipse

700 attend viewing party at Tooele City Library; next viewable solar eclipse in Utah won’t happen again until 2045 ♦

Tad Wimmer and his son Ephraim sat cross-legged on the south lawn of the Tooele City Library on Monday at about 11:15 a.m. They were two of nearly 700 people who attended a solar eclipse viewing party hosted by the library.

“It looked like outer space, and the moon was eating up the sun,” Ephraim said about the partial eclipse.

NASA had sent 200 special viewing glasses at no charge to the library, and each family received a pair to share.

“People have been here since 9:15 a.m. standing in line to get glasses,” said library worker Bethany Cruz, who helped coordinate the event with fellow library employees Emily Spilker and Malissa Brandon. They had worked since February planning the event that included a variety of activities for children and adults.

A line to get the special glasses wrapped around both the west side and north side of the library.

“We had the option to get up 1,000 pairs of glasses from NASA, and we should have gone for it,” Spilker said. “We didn’t think this many people would come.”

Library director Jami Carter said the library’s phone was ringing constantly Monday morning with people inquiring about the event.

Meanwhile, NASA Ambassador Patrick Wiggins said he felt sorry for those who only saw a partial eclipse on Monday.

“I was hearing on the radio how much people were so impressed by the partial eclipse; it’s nothing compared to a total eclipse,” Wiggins said as he drove back from near Rexburg, Idaho after witnessing the total eclipse.

“I was like that until I saw a total eclipse. A total eclipse is indescribable, I just can’t come up with words for it,” Wiggins said. “It is a visceral experience to have the sun disappear and turn into a black hole surrounded by the sun’s corona. You just need to see it to understand.

“One person described that seeing a 90-percent eclipse is kind of like driving your family 90 percent of the way to Disneyland,” Wiggins added. “I describe it as driving to Symphony Hall and trying to hear the symphony from the parking lot.”

Wiggins said he could see miles and miles of cars and red lights in front of him as he drove back to Utah on Interstate 15 near Tremonton.

“It took me 5 1/2 hours just to go 143 miles from where I was in Idaho to Tremonton,” he said.

It was Wiggins’ sixth total eclipse, and he hopes to continue to witness them if possible.

“People put together their bucket lists, and I know skydiving is on a lot of those lists, but seeing a total eclipse should certainly be on everybody’s bucket list,” he said.

Eclipse viewer Aubrey Bodine of Tooele said it was fun to be able to share the event with so many people at the city library.

“This is really crazy and really neat to be here with all these people,” Buell said.

Facebook photos showed people throughout the valley with friends and family enjoying the partial eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, the partial eclipse lasted approximately 2 hours, 46 minutes in the Tooele County area. It started at 10:13 a.m. with 0.93 magnitude at 11:33 a.m., and ended at 12.59 p.m.

Tooele and Grantsville senior citizens enjoyed 2-hour parties at their centers looking at the eclipse through special glasses.

“We started about 10:30 and handed out the glasses and people had a fabulous time visiting, eating ice cream and looking at the eclipse,” said Rosie Higley, activities director at the Grantsville Senior Citizens Center.

Tooele Senior Center leaders estimated more than 100 people participated in a fun day.

“We purchased 150 pairs of glasses and sent 50 of them to Grantsville,” said Tooele Senior Center Lead Worker Debbie Winn. “We had chairs lined up out on the sidewalk, and people shared the glasses. Some of them had never seen an eclipse and were just amazed.”

The library and Tooele Senior Center also provided live feeds of the eclipse from NASA inside their buildings so those who wanted indoor comfort could follow the event.

Viewers around the world were provided extensive images from 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons and views from the International Space Station, according to NASA.

The next total solar eclipse in the United States will occur on April 8, 2024 with the path of totality from Texas to Maine including Vermont and New Hampshire.

According to NASA, a total eclipse will pass through the United States on Aug. 12, 2045 with the path of totality running from northern California through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.