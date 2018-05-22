Citizens make move to halt zone change in Stansbury

Referendum filed to stop high-density apartment project on commercial property ♦

Some Stansbury Park residents are taking a stand against a rezone that opens the way for a developer to build apartments south of the Stansbury Health Center.

Stansbury Park resident Erin Giles filed a referendum last week at the Tooele County Clerk’s office to repeal the county commission’s decision to rezone 5.38 acres of property on the southwest corner of Clubhouse Drive and Country Club Drive from commercial shopping and single-family residential to R-M-15. The change allows for high-density development of up to 15 housing units per acre.

“I just took the initiative to start the petition because I saw how upset the majority of my community is about the decision to approve the rezone,” Giles said. “I wanted to make sure something was actually done to try to reverse the decision instead of contributing to the talk online without taking any action.”

A referendum is a vote placed on a ballot by a petition to repeal a law or ordinance enacted by a legislative body. In this case the legislative body is the county commission.

State law requires that a referendum must have five sponsors when the referendum is submitted to the county clerk. The referendum turned in by Giles had seven sponsors. One of the sponsors was Rachel Torzillo.

“Personally I don’t want apartments built on the property,” Torzillo said. “But putting my personal feelings aside, I don’t think the commissioners did what is best for the community. Most of the property in Stansbury Park is residential. We have very little commercial property. That property should stay commercial.”

Torzillo said she likes the idea of a referendum because then the decision will be made by the community, not just the three county commissioners.

“There was an outpouring of feelings and emotions against the rezone at the public hearing,” Torzillo said. “I don’t think the county commission was listening to the people.”

Besides Giles and Torzillo, the other referendum sponsors are: Paul Klein, Eric Klein, Emily Jensen, Nicholes Alverson and Alexandra White.

Land use and zoning ordinances, including changes in zoning designations, are legislative decisions subject to a referendum, according to Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman.

The referendum has to be submitted within five days after the legislation that is the subject of the referendum is passed.

The county clerk has five days after receiving a referendum to prepare petition materials for the sponsors of the referendum.

Once the clerk has provided the petition forms, the petition sponsors have 45 days to collect enough signatures to put the referendum on the ballot, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Enough, in this case, is 12.5 percent of the 21,992 registered voters in Tooele County, which is 2,749 voters.

Anyone registered to vote in Tooele County is eligible to sign the petition and, if the referendum reaches the ballot, all registered voters in Tooele County will be eligible to vote, according to Gillette.

The county commission approved the rezone request for the 5.38 acres during its May 15 meeting. The rezone included conditions that restrict buildings on the property to no more than two stories and no more than 35 feet above grade in height. The rezone conditions also require that the apartments be built in townhome style.

Information about where and when the petition may be signed will be posted on the Stansbury Park Residents Group Facebook page, according to Giles.