Citizens rally support during COVID-19 in Tooele County

Local citizens are providing support to those in need during closures and lack of product in supermarkets caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Ky Tawhai, a member of the Tooele County 411 Facebook page, said it is important for citizens to take care of their neighbors during this time.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to step up a little bit and keep an eye out for our neighbors who are going without or maybe having a tough time,” she said.

Tawhai is especially concerned about individuals who need food. She has a list of people available who are willing to help.

“If there is a supply someone is in need of, I will try to help or direct them to someone who is most equipped to make sure that they don’t go without,” she said.

Tawhai said she is also offering advice to others concerning how to stay productive while working at home.

“This is totally new for people-working from home. So, I’m just trying to share my best practices of what keeps me able to keep my priorities straight throughout the day,” Tawhai said. “It’s hard not being able to talk to your coworkers throughout the day. So, it was about guiding people to resources that can help them connect with people and stay positive throughout the day.”

Tawhai said she wants people to know that they can reach out. Her phone number is 435-246-4525. She encourages people to call or text if they are looking for help.

Patty Deakin Dailey, an administrator for the Tooele County 411 Facebook page, said the current circumstances haven’t been easy but members of the page are trying to help individuals in need.

“When all of the panic was coming through, the admins made the decision to shut off commenting and we stopped allowing all false information to be spread,” Dailey said. “We were either not allowing those posts to go through or we were deleting them and we waited until people were settled and back to helping people again. Then we turned the comments back on and ever since then, it’s been more of people asking ‘what can we do to help.’”

According to Dailey, when there is a problem, the community of Tooele always comes together to provide relief.

“People at their core are good,” she said. “Of course, it’s human nature to protect their own — their own family and their own kids, but once that rush of panic goes through people, the next thing that happens is wanting to make sure that their community and those that are in a vulnerable situation are all taken care of. I think that is where we are right now.”

As of Monday, another member of the community, Robert Albertini Marlin, started providing free lunches to children during the soft school closure but according to him, he may need a permit through the city to do this.

He said that he will do whatever he can in order to provide food to children in need during this time.

“We are trying to help our kids out who don’t have anything,” Marlin said. “We aren’t asking for any money.”

Several other citizens have reached out via Facebook groups by providing support and supplies to mothers in need, elderly individuals, and those who are experiencing a hard time.