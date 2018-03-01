Citizens tell City Hall how to spend money

Some favor a tax increase to give Tooele City more cash to get things done; mayor and citizens say it’s time to replace police dept. building and pay more money to officers ♦

Some of the 24 people who spoke at Tooele City’s Mayor and Council Town Hall Meeting Wednesday said they would be in favor of a property tax increase to provide more money for the city.

“The city needs to find a way to generate more revenue,” said Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman, who is a Tooele City resident. “The city has not raised its property taxes for years.”

Jeff Saunders, who ran for a city council seat last fall, said he’s in favor of at least a tax increase to match inflation.

“The previous administration prided itself for not raising taxes for 20-plus years,” Saunders said. “I hope you have the courage for a 2-percent spending increase to match inflation.”

Laney Riegel said an increase of 2 percent in property tax would be a pittance.

“I’m an idealist. It would take a tremendous tax hike to do what everyone wants,” Riegel said. “We need to market ourselves for more commercial development. That is where the tax base is going to come from.”

She said the city needs a five-to-10 year plan to attract commercial growth to help boost the tax base.

Braxton Roberts said he would like to see taxes raised to help the community improve.

About 100 people attended the 90-minute meeting organized by Mayor Debbie Winn and city staff. The meeting focused on the city’s finances. Winn delivered a Powerpoint presentation for about 45 minutes and citizens spoke for 45 minutes. Each speaker was allowed 90 seconds.

The mayor’s presentation and a video of the overall meeting is available on the city’s website at tooelecity.org.

Winn reviewed how money is generated to run Tooele City and provided detailed department budgets. She also provided a priority list for possible future spending, which includes $1.7 million in pay and benefit adjustments for city employees and police officers, $7 million to build a new police department building, $5.5 million for expansion and completion of England Acres Park, and $280,000 for a new street sweeping machine.

Other possible future spending items include a new fire station, new irrigation systems at parks, new phone and camera systems at City Hall, new golf carts at the golf course, additional workers for parks maintenance, additional street lights and cemetery expansion.

But if there was a major theme of the meeting it was the Tooele City Police Department building on Main Street and the need for a new public safety building.

“I took some Cub Scouts to that pathetic police station the other day and I am so glad you are going to do something about it,” said Shauna Bevan. “That really needs to be at the top of the agenda.”

Tyler Winn (the mayor’s husband) and son TJ Winn, both spoke of the dire need to hire more police officers and increase their pay. Mayor Winn said there is a 56-percent turnover rate for police officers at the police department — because of higher pay available elsewhere.

April Resendez would like a public sports facility for the Junior Jazz program. She said the Tooele County School District no longer provides its gyms for the program.

Some speakers disliked the idea of building additional parks in favor of maintaining current parks.

Christine Jones of the Tooele Bit ‘N’ Spur Club wanted to know how to submit a budget to the city to maintain the rodeo grounds. She said the rodeos grounds is a city-run park that seems to have been forgotten.

“We’ve had a 50-year agreement with the city, and the rodeo grounds need an overhaul,” Jones said.

Cindy Elton mentioned that the city should focus on parks that have the potential for revenue.

“The horse industry in the state of Utah is a multi-million dollar industry,” Elton said. She said a refurbished rodeo grounds could bring in added revenue.

Larry Kramer said the tennis courts at Elton Park are run down and feels they should be replaced with a pickleball facility.

Josh Witkowski, who worked as an umpire for youth baseball leagues, said baseball fields in Tooele City have been significantly neglected. He said baseball teams have lost their competitiveness because the fields are in such poor condition.

Lorri Witkowski said state baseball tournaments can bring in money if the fields look good and are maintained. She also mentioned that improvements to the Bit ‘N’ Spur grounds could provide a good venue for equestrian events.

Susan Howard mentioned that city buildings should be designed appropriately and be more energy efficient. She said high ceilings are a waste of space and money.

Tooele City Human Resource Director Kami Perkins said that her request as a citizen would be to purchase a street sweeper.

“Simply having our gutters and streets clean improves the appearance of our city,” Perkins said.

City council members said they were appreciative for the suggestions from the public.

“I was hoping everyone here would come up and vent,” said Councilman Dave McCall. “All of us have something we want to happen. … This has been extremely educational for me.”

Councilman Brad Pratt said, “This shows that you are invested in the community. You are here tonight because you are concerned about the community and it is great to have your input. We will do our best to take care of the needs and necessities of this community.”

Mayor Winn said she was overwhelmed with the number of people who showed up at the meeting.

“I was worried we might only have one or two people here,” she said.

Winn said budget items will be discussed at the next four city council meetings as the council works on the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

Citizens were asked to fill out a survey concerning budget priorities while at the meeting. The survey will also be available for residents on the city’s website.