Citizens want county to listen about gravel pit

South Rim residents have waited four months for opportunity to speak about Southside Gravel ♦

Turned away at a September meeting, residents of South Rim are anxiously waiting for the opportunity to speak.

Denied that opportunity at a Sept. 7 planning commission meeting, South Rim residents are hopeful a Dec. 14 planning commission agenda will give them time to discuss their concerns about a gravel pit on the south side of Silver Avenue, according to South Rim resident Scott Hunter.

Late this summer, Hunter and some of his neighbors got word that the owner of the gravel pit had leased his 176-acre property to Staker Parsons.

A five-year plan for the gravel pit submitted to the county included plans to expand the roughly 16-acre part-time gravel pit to a seven-day-a-week 176-acre operation, Hunter said.

“When we found out about the pit, we showed up at the August planning commission meeting,” Hunter said. “Before the meeting started, we were told that the gravel pit was grandfathered and there was nothing that could be done about it.”

The gravel pit in question is owned by Southside Gravel. Southside Gravel is managed by Jay Harward, a Salt Lake City-based business owner, who owns an interest in Southside Gravel. He also owns an interest in other gravel pit operations in Tooele County.

At the August planning commission meeting, South Rim residents were referred to the Tooele County Commission by the planning commission, according to minutes of the meeting.

However, the county commissioners sent the residents back to the planning commission, according to South Rim resident Josh Maher.

Denied a request to get on the Sept. 7 planning commission agenda, Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton suggested that the residents make use of the meeting’s public comment period to speak about their concerns.

More than 50 South Rim residents opposed to the Southside Gravel Pit showed up at the Sept. 7 Tooele County Planning Commission meeting.

However, before the residents could speak, Chief Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle went to the microphone.

He advised the planning commission if they heard public comment on the gravel pit, the county could be sued.

“A formal appeal file was received in our office today,” Searle said at the meeting. “That appeal is a game changer. It causes something to come before you on which you will have to make a decision in the future.

“Anything you hear tonight could be construed as a violation of due process of both the Utah constitution and state law,” he added. “The individual against who the appeal has been filed is not here and has not been given his due process right to notice. Anything you hear tonight, any questions you ask, any answers you give, could be construed as making a decision on an item that is not properly before you.”

That appeal Searle mentioned was filed by Maher and South Rim resident Gary Walker. Their appeal challenged a decision by Tooele County Planner Blaine Gehring that a conditional use permit granted in 1996 for gravel extraction from what is now Harward’s parcel is still valid.

Searle assured the audience as a result of the appeal there would be a public hearing with the required public notice and the public would have an opportunity to speak.

But two months and two requests for a hearing later, Hunter said he and other South Rim residents are still waiting for their public hearing.

Two actions that took place after the Sept. 7 meeting have delayed Searle’s promise.

First, the county attorney issued an opinion on the current conditional use permit for the gravel pit.

Some South Rim residents thought the conditional use permit had been extended to a 176-acre parcel when the pit was joined together with other parcels or when Gehring approved the five-year plan submitted by the previous owners of the gravel pit.

But in a letter addressed to Harward dated Sept. 8, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead wrote that the county’s position was the conditional permit for the 10-acre gravel pit, as issued in 1996, was still valid, but only for the 10 acres.

The letter also explained that while previous owners had expanded the pit to an additional 6 acres beyond the original 10 acres, gravel extraction on the extra 6 acres is considered by the county to be a legal non-conforming use, according to Broadhead.

The non-conforming status means that gravel extraction on the extra 6 acres is restricted to the existing horizontal footprint, according to Broadhead.

Broadhead returned Maher and Walker’s appeal form and fee, because it was addressed to the County Appeals Board, which only hears appeals of building code issues. He included a copy of his letter to Harward with the returned application.

Broadhead instructed Maher and Walker that if they disagreed with the his legal opinion about the conditional use permit, their “most clear option” was to request the permit be revoked.

“Such a request would be placed on the agenda of the Tooele County Planning Commission,” Broadhead said.

The second action taken following the Sept. 7 meeting was a request from Hunter for an advisory opinion on the gravel pit’s conditional use permit from the Utah Property Rights Ombudsman.

The Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman is part of the Utah Department of Commerce. It was established by the state Legislature to help citizens and government agencies understand and comply with property rights laws, resolve disputes, and advocate for fairness and balance when private rights conflict with public needs.

The county has decided to wait for the ombudsman’s opinion before considering a revocation hearing, according to Searle.

“After our response [to the Ombudsman’s request for information], in emails between myself, Scott Hunter, and the Ombudsman, it was requested that the Ombudsman provide their review prior to the end of November 2016, and any review of the CUP by the planning commission would occur after the Ombudsman issued his legal analysis,” wrote Searle in a letter to the county commission dated Nov. 23.

With the ombudsman’s opinion due before the end of November and Harward’s request to the rezone his property, the agenda for the Dec. 14 planning commission meeting includes both a review and public comment on the ombudsman’s opinion and a public hearing on a rezone request by Harward.

Harward has requested that his entire 176-acre parcel be rezoned from RR-5, rural residential with 5-acre minimum lot size, and MU-40, multiple use with 40-acre minimum lot size to MG-EX, a zoning category that allows gravel pits as a conditional use. Gravel pits are not permitted in either RR-5 or MU-40 zones.

If the rezone is approved by the Tooele County Commission, Harward will need to return to the planning commission for a conditional use permit for gravel extraction from the property not covered by the current 10-acre permit.

While the grandfathered conditional use permit for the 10-acres and the rezone are separate issues, according to Searle, he sees value and fairness in considering the issues at the same meeting.

“This will bring all issues regarding the gravel pit to the table at once and will make it convenient for, as well as open and transparent to, the residents of South Rim,” wrote Searle in a letter to the county commissioners.

After four months of waiting it looks like South Rim residents will get their opportunity to formally address the planning commission and discuss their neighbor’s gravel pit.

While the agenda for the planning commission’s Dec. 14 meeting does not include the requested revocation hearing, South Rim residents can make use of the review of the ombudsman’s opinion to discuss their concerns about the gravel pit’s conditional use permit, according to Searle.

“The South Rim residents would be able to address, in full, the Ombudsman’s findings at that time. You would not, and will not, be limited to speaking only during the public concerns portion of the meeting, but rather all concerns about the underlying CUP could be addressed during that agenda item,” wrote Searle in an email to Maher dated Nov. 24.

Maher disagrees the current conditional use permit and the rezone request from Harward are separate issues.

“A major argument in favor of the pit is that it has existed for a long time,” wrote Maher in an email to Searle and Houghton. “We have been trying to erase that argument through revocation, but we have not been allowed to do this. If the CUP were revoked officially then it would be determined that this pit has not been an appropriate pit for all these years and cannot be considered as such.”

While South Rim residents can discuss the gravel pit’s permit at the Dec. 14 meeting, without a revocation hearing the planning commission cannot vote to revoke the conditional use permit at the meeting.

“We will go through all the trouble we’ve had, present the case that revocation should occur, then ask that they table the rezone until this happens,” Hunter said.

The Dec. 14 planning commission meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Complex.