City adopts new $43.3M budget

About 25 percent of Tooele City’s $43.3 million 2017-18 fiscal year budget will go toward employee wages and benefits, according to Mayor Patrick Dunlavy.

Tooele City employs 267 people, with wages and benefits currently set at $10.5 million, according to Kami Perkins, the city’s human resources director.

The city council approved the new budget with a unanimous vote Wednesday night after it received no comments during a public hearing. The new budget takes effect July 1.

Last year’s budget came in at $39.9 million. Dunlavy said Tooele citizens face no new city taxes for the 12th consecutive year.

The certified tax rate dropped slightly from 0.002203 last fiscal year to 0.001938 for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We were able to do this because of an increase in property values in the city,” Dunlavy said.

City revenue from property taxes is expected to climb from $2.37 million last year to an anticipated $2.45 million next year.

Revenue from general sales tax is also expected to bump up from $5.39 million to $5.5 million.

The mayor said the city already has made a couple of payments toward an $11.2 million lawsuit with Tooele Associates. The city has 20 years to pay the debt, and the first year of payments is included in the upcoming budget. The city will also provide free water to Tooele Associates as part of the agreement to settle the lawsuit.

The city is still waiting to hear the results of its appeal to a lawsuit filed against it by Aposhian Sod Farms. That lawsuit will not affect the upcoming budget, according to the mayor.

The $43.3 million budget includes the general fund, special revenue fund, capital projects fund, enterprise funds and municipal building authority fund.

The city council also adopted a budget for the Redevelopment Agency at $2.62 million.

Salaries for the mayor and city council were also set at $86,102 for the mayor with an RDA stipend of $9,400 and $12,054 for council members with an RDA stipend of $7,959.

Dunlavy did not file to run for a fourth term as Tooele’s mayor. He believes it is inevitable that taxes will increase in the future.

“Not to pay for lawsuits, but simply for rising costs in general,” he said.

In other business, the council approved amendments to its code regarding nuisance vegetation and allowing for the emergency abatement of imminent fire hazards due to vegetation.

The amendment to the ordinance increases the width of mow strips surrounding unimproved properties of more than five acres from 15 feet to 30 feet. Unimproved properties of five acres or less must be completely mowed to a height of six inches. Amendments also allow the city to take the necessary steps of mowing properties in case residents fail to do it.

City council members voted against a zoning change for 8.81 acres at approximately 600 E. 2400 North. The landowner petitioned the city to change the property’s zoning from general commercial to high-density residential.

Council members were impressed by the development plans and liked the project overall, but did not like the proposed location.