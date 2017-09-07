City amends code to rescind home-based occupation fees

Tooele City will lose more than $20,000 annually in fees collected from home based occupations because it must comply with new state legislation, according to city officials.

Utah Senate Bill 81 modifies provisions related to a municipality or county’s authority to license a business. The bill states that a municipality may not charge a license fee for a home-based business unless the combined off-site impact of the home-based business and the primary residential use exceeds the off-site impact of the primary residential use alone.

The Tooele City Council passed an amendment to the city code Wednesday night to comply with the new senate bill. The city has collected $40 per year per home-based occupation in the past.

City leaders have expressed their opposition to the bill in work and businesses meetings.

“It’s a bad bill,” said councilman Scott Wardle. “State leaders always argue about mandates they receive from the federal government, and then they turn around and place this mandate on municipalities.”

Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker told the council Wednesday night that it would be extremely difficult if not impossible to measure the impacts of home-based occupations.

“For every business, I can show you someone else who does the same activities for non-business purposes,” Baker said. “A person might have a wood shop that creates impact offsite.

“The more I contemplate the questions, the more I believe that such impacts neither can be defined or measured, at least not in Tooele City,” Baker added. “The only way for Tooele City to comply with SB 81 is to exempt all home occupation businesses from the annual $40 cost-recovery regulatory fee.

In 2016, Tooele City licensed 564 home occupation businesses and 559 other businesses, according to the city attorney. He said because impacts cannot be legally defined in his opinion, fees cannot be charged, and SB 81 will result in the loss of $22,560 to the general fund, a “formidable sum.”

The ordinance defines a home occupation as an accessory use consisting of a vocational activity conducted inside a dwelling unit or a structure accessory to a dwelling unit.

Baker said other ordinances dealing with home occupations already restrict some activities because of nuisance and noise issues.

Examples cited in the ordinance include vehicle repair work, body and fender work, firewood sales, commercial stables, kennels, welding, musical instruments instruction and practice consisting of more than two person at a time.

The ordinance states that it is not practical to measure the impacts created by residential uses as to vehicle traffic, vehicle parking, pedestrian traffic, visitors to the dwelling, noise, vibration, light, etc.

According to city code, Tooele City reserves the right to inspect any premises’ license or applied to be licensed for home occupation for the purpose of protecting the public health, safety and welfare.