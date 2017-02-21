City and county getting close on new wastewater agreement

Tooele County and Tooele City are evidently close to finalizing a temporary agreement for handling wastewater services at Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus.

In a letter dated Feb. 9, the Tooele County Commissioners informed Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy that they agree to sign a contract for wastewater services with an entity other than Tooele City by March 15.

Deseret Peak and UMC are owned by Tooele County but are located in Grantsville City limits. Under conditions of the temporary agreement, Tooele City would continue to provide wastewater services until Dec. 31, 2017. Tooele City has provided wastewater services for both facilities since they opened.

A previous interlocal agreement for wastewater services between the city and county expired on Dec. 21, 2016.

According to the temporary agreement, Tooele City may terminate sewer service if the county fails to come up with an alternate plan by the March 15 deadline.

Two weeks ago, Tooele City sent a letter to the commission about its intention to terminate wastewater service to both facilities. The city wanted a response from the county by Feb. 17.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said the county continues to work toward a long-term solution that will enable Deseret Peak and UMC uninterrupted wastewater service.

“We are appreciative that Tooele City’s leaders have agreed to continue services and are committed to creating a positive relationship moving forward,” Milne said. He said the commissioners will discuss the latest interlocal agreement as soon as possible and review it with legal counsel.

During the interim agreement, the county would pay regular wastewater rates, plus an additional $5,000 per month. The county also agrees to pay past due wastewater use fees of $4,400 according to the proposed agreement.

According to a letter from the city to the county, the additional monthly $5,000 fee represents that portion of property taxes anticipated to be collected by Tooele County from UMC that would go to Tooele City if the racetrack were located within Tooele City limits, with an assumed value of $20 million.

County leaders have suggested they may file a petition in Third District Court for Grantsville to deannex or disconnect Deseret Peak and UMC back to unincorporated Tooele County. Grantsville City annexed both properties in 2014.

According to the proposed interlocal sewer agreement with Tooele City, if the court rules against such a petition, the county will disconnect from the Tooele City wastewater system within 30 days of the court’s ruling.

Milne said connecting to Grantsville’s sewer line is not a viable option because of expense. He said that it would require lift stations and result in high electrical costs.

Tooele City urged Tooele County to connect to the Grantsville sewer system as a first alternative, but other options are acceptable.

“Over the past two years, Tooele County has been working on plans to provide public water and sanitary sewer services to the central part of Tooele Valley outside Tooele City, and particularly in the Erda area,” commissioners stated in a response letter to Tooele City. “The county has conducted studies and generated engineering data to formulate a plan to provide these services. Progress is slower than we hoped, but progress is being made.”

The letter further states: “With respect to sanitary sewer, the plan being pursued by the county is for the Stansbury Park Improvement District to provide regional sewer treatment services in this area. The county’s desire and intent is to extend these sanitary sewer facilities to Deseret Peak Complex and UMC property as well.”

However, Grantsville City Attorney Joel Linares explained that Grantsville entered into a contractual agreement with Tooele County to provide wastewater treatment services to the facilities back in 2014.

He said the sewer line is complete and the Grantsville system has the capacity to handle the sewage.

“We’re just waiting for the county to hook up to the system,” Linares said.