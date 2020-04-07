City announces ‘Best of Grantsville’ photo contest, inks contract for new website

In four-to-six months the public will be able to use a new Grantsville City website, but first the City needs some help with photographs.

“Our ultimate goal is to make the website representative of the great City of Grantsville,” said City Attorney Brett Combs.

Grantsville City Council approved a resolution Wednesday to hire Revize Software Systems of Troy, Michigan to build a new website for the City at a cost of $10,500.

“This is something we have been looking at for several months to make our website more user-friendly and ADA compliant,” Coombs said.

In addition to making the site easy to use for residents, City leaders want to showcase the beauty of Grantsville and surrounding areas in an effort to lure businesses and visitors to the area.

The City is holding a “Best of Grantsville” photo contest, and images for the contest must be submitted by April 17.

Rules, entry forms and information about the contest are published on the homepage of the current Grantsville website at grantsvilleut.gov.

“We invite you to capture what is special to you about the community and enter your best images into the Best of Grantsville photo contest,” it states on the homepage of the Grantsville website.

“Photos can be representative of Grantsville history, community life, open space, recreation, arts, culture, or anything that embodies the spirit of what living in Grantsville means.

“What makes a photograph a winner? Technical quality, clarity and composition are all important, but so is a flair for the unexpected and the ability to capture a picture-perfect moment. Contest entries will be judged on overall quality, creativity and how well the photograph portrays the City of Grantsville.

“The contest is open to all photographers. Parental consent for minors under the age of 16 is required to participate in the contest. Winners will be recognized at a Grantsville City Council meeting. All submissions will become the property of Grantsville City, and may be used in future Grantsville City marketing and promotional materials as well as displayed on the Grantsville City website.”

First place will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25.

The City is also seeking ideas for a new logo and tagline.

The City’s contract with Revize Software Systems includes a new logo design and tagline, homepage design and inner page design, setup of contact management modules, integration with third party web applications, and migrations of existing site content.

“This is the right group to go with because they specialize in building websites for municipalities,” said Councilman Jeff Hutchins at Wednesday’s meeting.

Coombs said Grantsville City Code is online now with a link on the Grantsville website or at grantville.municipalcode.com.

The new website will include all municipal code, the Grantsville General Plan, minutes from City Council and Planning Commission meetings, land-use ordinances, photo gallery and more.