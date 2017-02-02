City approves $557K storm drain project for Broadway

Construction will begin this spring on a storm drain project on Tooele City’s Broadway Avenue to alleviate flooding problems.

The area involved spans from 400 North to 700 North.

“The city has experienced localized flooding within this segment of the roadway, and this project will help mitigate those risks,” said Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen. “An additional benefit will be that it allows us in the future to further expand the system to the south and collect additional flows.”

The Tooele City Council approved a resolution at its meeting Wednesday night to award the project to Silver Spur Construction of Draper. The company provided the lowest bid of $557,740 to complete the project, according to the resolution.

“We feel comfortable with Silver Spur who did waterline improvements for us last year,” Hansen said.

The project includes demolition of existing concrete, storm drain inlets and outlets, concrete waterways and curb and gutter. The excavation portion of the roadway will be restored.

The company will furnish and install 2,400 linear feet of 30-inch diameter storm drain pipe, 420 feet of 15-inch pipe, 330 feet of 18-inch pipe and 40 feet of 21-inch pipe. The project also includes 31 storm drain inlet boxes, according to the contract. It also includes work on new culinary water infrastructure, sidewalk and curb and gutter.

Hansen said that with a project of this size there will be impact to traffic due to temporary closures, and may require detours at times.

“It is our intent that these closures and lane restrictions will be limited in nature and used only to help the work get completed in an efficient manner and to meet the safety requirements of both the public and the contractor,” he said.

Hansen added all property owners that abut the project will be notified in advance of closures and impact to other access points.

“The project will start this spring once we get to a point in the season where construction can occur and repairs made to the roadway,” Hansen said. “This project is part of Tooele City’s masterplan and has been on our schedule for many years. The city is able to fully fund the project using existing storm water fees that have been collected and set aside solely for storm drain mitigation.”

Hansen added once the project starts, it should be completed in three months.

“If we have a prolonged wet spring, it may require additional time to account for adverse weather conditions,” he said.

The council also approved an additional appropriation of 5 percent of the bid amount or $28,000 as contingency for change orders for changed conditions that may arise during the project, according to the resolution.