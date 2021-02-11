City changes building height restrictions

The Tooele City Planning Commission meeting approved increasing the height limit on religion structures in residential areas in the city during their Wednesday night meeting.

During the meeting, Jim Bolser, Tooele City community development director, presented the proposed changes to Section 7-2-8 and Table 3 of Chapter 7-14 of the Tooele City Code.

“As you are all aware, on the 19th of January, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple inside of Tooele City boundaries,” said Bolser.

The Church announced 2400 North 400 West as the location of the temple.

When city staff learned that the temple, which was previously going to be located in Erda, was going to be built in Tooele City, they began looking at city code to see what may apply to such a facility as the city had never seen before, Bolser said.

When city staff looked over city code to see if there was anything in city code that would not allow the temple to be approved, they found a restriction on building height.

“As you know, these facilities are larger than you would consider a regular meeting house of any denomination that complies with city code,” said Bolser.

Bolser explained that there is a federal law or act, as well as a state law that eliminates the issue of building height, because of freedom of religion.

“The act is called the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act in the United States Code,” said Bolser. “That act builds upon the guarantees and protections in the United States Constitution for the exercise and freedom of religion. Basically, what that law says, is that any regulation that would effectively restrict the exercise and freedom of religion would be inapplicable. We would not be able to sustain opposing that regulation.”

Bolser also explained that the State of Utah has a law called the Religious Land Use Act that states the same thing as the federal law.

“Now we have a federal and a state law that says we aren’t able to oppose a restriction on a facility that would restrict the ability to exercise the freedom of religion,” he said. “That is regardless of denomination.”

Technically, because of the two laws, the planning commission would not have to vote to change city code to allow religious institutions of all heights. However, he said it is still a good idea to talk about it in a planning commission meeting to maintain the transparency that the commission and city council have tried hard to instill, Bolser said.

“For that reason we are proposing a text amendment to code that would allow for churches and religious facilities and we stated it that way to specifically maintain the nondenominational aspect of this,” Bolder said. “Any denomination would be allowed to access these same provisions.”

City staff wants to add on to chapter 7-2-8 of city code that, “Churches and religious worship facilities in residential zones that are more than 50,000-square-feet of useable floor area are allowed to exceed the building height requirements of the city code, so long as the usable space does not exceed 75 feet in height.”

In section 7-2-9 of the city code, it states that architectural features such as steeples and chimneys are able to exceed building height, according to Bolser.

Bolser said that the 75-feet in height, not including architectural features, and the 50,000-square-feet of usable floor area was established, because at some point there is a balance between the benefit of horizontal construction becoming outweighed by vertical construction and vice versa.

Bolser also said that the 75 feet in height limit was also implemented because of public safety hazards, such as a fire would not be able to be fought above that height.

“For that reason, we have specified 75 feet,” said Bolser.

Bolser said that even though technically the city cannot enforce the 75-foot rule and the 50,000- square-foot rule, it will help guide religious institutions on how they can effectively build and utilize their facility.

Table 3 of chapter 7-14 deals with residential zones and specifies building height.

Bolser said that in this table, building height and square footage should be referenced back to section 7-2-9 of the code and would be added to the table.

At the end of the meeting, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

A vote was taken by the planning commission and all of the members of the commission voted to approve the new changes to the city code.

This item will now go before the City Council in a future meeting.