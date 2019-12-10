City Council approves changes to clarify parking regulations on roads

The Tooele City Council approved amendments regarding parking on public rights-of-way during a business meeting at Tooele City Hall last Wednesday.

The two ordinances, 2019-31 and 2019-34, proposed amendments to Tooele City Code Chapter 10-3 and Section 4-14. The main purpose of the first ordinance is to add clarification to parking regulations for the benefit of the public so they can know the rules and for the benefit of the police department, that enforces the rules, said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker, who presented the ordinances to the council.

“Part of any good ordinance is making sure that the definitions are clear and comprehensive so we’ve added a number of definitions and have otherwise modernized the ordinance,” Baker said.

The ordinance suggests a repeal of Chapter 10-3-8, which allows Tooele City to enforce the school district’s parking regulations on school campuses.

“We are suggesting removing the historical practice of enforcing the high school parking rules on the campus and we also respectfully suggest that it is appropriate for the administration and that our police department enforce rules of public rights-of-way and not on private property, generally,” Baker added.

The second ordinance addresses placement of large truck parking, typically semi-trucks, on non-truck routes. Tooele City code establishes specified truck routes throughout the city, but doesn’t currently identify parking violations for large trucks.

“We do have a section in the city’s criminal code that makes it a class B misdemeanor to illegally operate a large vehicle on a non-truck route, but for parking, we’re suggesting adding a new section restricting large vehicles to park on roads that they are lawfully allowed to operate on,” Baker said.

The city attorney noted that this addresses and eliminates a legal argument as the city frequently finds large vehicles parked on roads that are not specified truck routes.

According to Tooele City Code Chapter 10-2-7, state Road 36 (Main Street), state Road 112, Tooele Boulevard (1100 West Street), Droubay Road and Pine Canyon Road are the city’s specified truck routes.

“This amendment says if the vehicle is parked on a non-truck route, the owner is presumed to have driven it there and as a result, they get cited for operating a truck on a non-truck road,” Baker said.

The council moved forward to adopt both ordinances, voting unanimously in favor with four votes. Councilwoman Melodi Gochis was not in attendance.