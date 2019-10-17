City Council approves completed improvements in subdivision

The Tooele City Council unanimously approved a resolution accepting completed public improvements for the Canyon Village Rust Phase 2 subdivision during its meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

The subdivision, located at 1800 N. Copper Canyon Road, contains 33 single-family residential lots ranging in size from 7,000 square feet to 7,420 square feet, said City Engineer Paul Hansen.

The approval accepts public improvements contained in a certificate of completion signed by the Tooele City Public Works Department. The public works elements completed by the developer in the certificate consist of culinary water, sewer, a storm pond, roads, curb and gutter, sidewalk, street lights, and landscaping.

As noted in Tooele City Resolution 2019-74, Land Development LLC and Monument Title Insurance Company have provided a Financial Institution Guaranteed Bond agreement with Tooele City. That agreement is for the portion of the subdivision’s public improvements located within existing public rights-of-way in the amount of $14,191, with a warranty bond for all of the subdivision’s public improvements in the amount of $60,182.

The preliminary plan for phases 1 and 2 was approved by the City Council on April 5, 2017. Phase 1 was approved by the council for the purpose of creating 60 residential lots at approximately 1800 N. Copper Canyon Drive.

Phase 2 of the subdivision stretches from the southeast corner of Pine Canyon Road and Copper Canyon Road on the east side of the subdivision’s first phase along Copper Canyon Road, Hansen said.

In June 2018, Tooele City previously approved a subdivision final plat for the Canyon Village Rust 2 subdivision submitted by Adam Nash, representing Growth Aid, LLC.

The approval of the resolution signified the start of the one-year warranty period recognized by Tooele City on all accepted public improvements.