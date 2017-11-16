City council approves fines for repeated false fire alarms

Tooele City businesses and homeowners can now be fined for repeated false fire alarms.

The city council passed an ordinance Wednesday night enacting Tooele City Code Chapter 3-7 regarding nuisance fire alarms.

“This is the third time we’ve discussed this ordinance,” said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker. “Half of all the alarms are false alarms and there is no reason for it to continue.”

City Councilman Scott Wardle said he appreciated the work Baker, the mayor and fire chief spent refining the ordinance.

“The intention of the ordinance is to improve public safety,” Baker said.

Tooele City Code Chapter 3-7 states that false alarms and nuisance alarms consume significant city and personal resources of Tooele City’s firefighters, put a strain on equipment, materials and personnel, divert public safety attention away from real public safety needs, and put personnel at risk through the necessary response to fire alarms and potential fire hazards.

Baker outlined the penalties for repeated false alarms. He said there would be zero penalties for a property owner if only one or two false alarms occur at that location during a year. But if there are three to five false alarms in one year, the penalty would be $100 for each of those false alarms. If there are six or more false alarms at a property, the penalty would be $250 for each false alarm.

Other possible fees are a $50 fee for an appeal to a fire department enforcement official, and a $150 fee for an appeal to an administrative hearing officer.

Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse said each year there are fire alarm owners, commercial and residential, who struggle maintaining their alarm systems.

“It causes fire officials to get paged to the same location repeatedly for the same alarm,” he said.

“Most of the repeat false alarms can be prevented if the fire alarm owners get educated and properly maintain their systems,” he said. “Fire department members are happy to help and work with alarm owners to prevent their alarms from becoming a problem.”