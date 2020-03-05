City Council lessens restrictions on feral cat care in the community

Wild cats and citizens who care for them in Tooele City just got a break.

The Tooele City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to amend city code and lessen restrictions concerning the harboring of wild cats.

According to code, a “community cat” means a feral or free-roaming cat that is without visibly discernable or microchip owner identification of any kind, and has not been sterilized, vaccinated, and ear-tipped.

Also according to code, “community cat caretaker” means any person other than an owner who provides food, water, or shelter to a community cat or community cat colony.

The code also said it is illegal to “harbor” a community cat, in addition to feeding, watering, or providing shelter to the cat or group of cats. The person in violation of the code could be issued a class C misdemeanor.

The city council voted 5-0 to amend the code. The proposal to amend it was made by Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker.

A “community cat caretaker” will no longer be breaking the law if they feed a community cat or a group of community cats. The animals also do not need to be licensed under Tooele City.

But according to city code, it is still illegal to harbor any other types of animals or pets. It is also illegal to allow animals to run at large, allow animals to cross over property lines, and allow animals outside when they are in heat.

Violators can be issued a class C misdemeanor.