City Council looks at Pratt Aquatics price increase

Swimming at the Pratt Aquatic Center may soon cost a little bit more with a proposed increase from 50 cents for daily fees to $10 for punch passes being discussed.

The Tooele City Council discussed the proposed pool fee increase during their Sept. 21 work meeting. A decision to increase fees will need to be approved at a future council business meeting.

During their meeting, Darwin Cook, parks and recreation director, appeared before the Council to talk about why the increase may be necessary.

Before discussing a potential increase, Cook compared prices between Pratt and other pools around Utah to determine what kind of an increase may be necessary.

Currently, daily prices are $2.50 for ages four to 12, $3.00 for ages 13-18 and those over 62, and $3.50 for those 19-61. Those in the military are $2.50.

Currently, 10 punch passes for youth four to 12 is $16 and $28 for 20 passes. For those 13 to 18 and over 62, a 10 punch pass is $22 and a 20 punch pass is $40. For adults 19 to 61, 10 punch passes are currently $28 and $50 is charged for 20 passes.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, a potential increase of around 50 cents to more than a dollar may be applicable for daily fees and anywhere from $3 to almost $10 for punch passes may be added.

“This will impact daily fees and punch passes,” Aquatic Center superintendent Josh DeCola told the Transcript after the meeting. “We proposed a small increase… Most of the annual memberships will widely remain the same.”

Along with the increases, age ranges may also be changed. For example, instead of youth three to 12, the age range may be changed to youth three to 17.

DeCola would also like to see a senior couples pass created.

At the meeting, Ed Hansen, Council member, said he would like to see the military price stay low.

Mayor Debbie Winn suggested charging a fee for nonresident use of the pool.

“We know the amount of people who live here in our valley has increased and it puts an extra stress on that facility,” she said.

The last time pool fees were updated was 2015.

The City Council will meet again soon to make a decision on the increase. Other things discussed will be family night passes, private swim lessons, and lane rental fees.

To view more Aquatic Center prices, please visit their website at TooeleCity.org under the parks and recreation tab.