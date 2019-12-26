City Council, mayor reappoint members to planning commission

The Tooele City Council moved to reappoint several existing commission members to the city planning commission during a business meeting at Tooele City Hall on Dec. 18.

The Council voted unanimously in favor of resolution addressing the reappointment of incumbent commissioner Matt Robinson, having served on the commission since 2010, to serve a 4-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Outlined in Article 5 of the Tooele City Charter, the planning commission is to be composed of seven members, three of whom are appointed by the council and four by the mayor.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn came forward during the meeting to present a resolution to the council addressing the reappointments of commission members Melanie Hammer and Ray Smart, who have served on the commission via mayoral appointment since Jan. 2010 and Jan. 2019, respectively

The council moved to unanimously approve the reappointments of Hammer and Robinson, whose terms will also start Jan. 1, 2020, and expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Due to Tony Graf’s departure as chairman of the planning commission to take a seat as a new city councilman, a vacancy was made for the planning commission chair position. At a planning commission meeting on Dec. 11, the commission members moved to appoint and elect commissioner Tyson Hamilton as the chair with commission member Chris Sloan remaining as vice-chair.

By authority of the city’s charter, the approved resolutions are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.