City council renumbers code on waste, recreational fires

The Tooele City Council approved the renumbering of the city’s code in regard to illegal burning of solid waste and recreational or cooking fires at its meeting last week.

The recreational fire section of the code was moved from the health section to the fire section of the document.

“It is simply a matter of putting it where it logically belongs in the code,” said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker during the council’s Wednesday meeting at City Hall.

The code reads that no person shall, for the purpose of final disposal, burn solid waste on any lot, street, alley, gutter or on any public or private land.

Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse said the code has been in effect for several years, and the change was basically a housekeeping issue.

The code outlines the definition of a legal recreational or cooking fire, which are allowed on private properties if the recreational or cooking intention for the fire is evident; and if the fire pile height does not exceed 12 inches above the bottom of the fire ring, fire pit, or other fire containing structure at any time.

The fire must also be contained within a non-combustible fire ring, fire pit, or other fire containing structure no larger than 36 inches in diameter; fire extinguishing items are immediately on-hand (hose, shovel, water bucket, fire extinguisher); and the fire does not become a smoke or fume nuisance to neighboring properties.

The code is enforced by the Tooele City Fire Department. Whitehouse said illegal burning usually results in a class C misdemeanor.