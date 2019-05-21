City Council takes first look at possible cemetery fee increase

The Tooele City Council took an initial look at raising cemetery fees during its work meeting last Wednesday.

The discussion-starting proposed increases presented by parks and recreation director Darwin Cook included a $200 increase for resident grave space to $700, a $100 increase for non-resident grave space to $1,000 and a $410 increase for disinterment of cremations to $500.

Opening and closing fees could also increase, with a $100 increase for resident grave sites to $300 and a $50 increase for cremation or baby burial sites to $200. Non-resident fees for opening and closing would increase by $150 and $50, respectively, under the early stage proposal.

Cook said the city planned for the eventual rise in fees when they were last increased three years ago, when resident grave space jumped from $300 to $500. The priority change is to raise the cost of disinterment of cremations, which at $90 is greater than $300 cheaper than other cemeteries in the county or of similar size.

“Our sextant is saying that this is so low that people are not even batting an eye to move cremations at any time, at any will,” Cook said.

The City Council was provided with a spreadsheet that compared Tooele City’s cemetery fees to those in Stansbury and Grantsville, as well as other similarly-sized communities like American Fork or Kaysville.

City Councilman Scott Wardle said he’d rather see a less significant increase in cemetery fees for residents and proposed offsetting it by raising non-resident fees more. He said the resident grave space fee would be better at $600 than $700, as $600 is already more than any other cemetery in the county.

“We subsidize them because they pay property taxes,” Wardle said. “ … I just have trouble raising it on our citizens almost 40 percent.”

City Councilman Brad Pratt agreed and said by raising fees on space and opening and closing of a grave, makes for a substantial increase. He said he’d like to ease back on the resident grave space fee from the proposed $700.

“It may in the future be that, but I think for right now a step up, maybe halfway in between there, would be better for our residents,” Pratt said.

Cook also requested the City Council look at the requirements for determining if someone purchasing a burial plot is a resident or not. Currently, residency is determined by whether the burial certificates are mailed to a Tooele City address.

Wardle said he wanted to make sure the residency policy doesn’t preclude long-time residents who may spend their end-of-life with out-of-town relatives or in a care facility outside the city. Cook said those scenarios are the most common issues with the existing residency requirement.

“That’s not their intention,” said Cook, of city cemetery staff. “They just want a clear policy so that they’re not the gatekeepers of it.”

The City Council was provided eight examples of residency requirements from other communities. The enforcement ranged from American Fork and Logan, which charge residents and non-residents the same fee, to Stansbury or Bountiful, which require an in-community address but no proof is required.

Wardle said he liked Springville City’s cemetery residency policy, which requires an address, but considers the deceased to be a resident if they lived in the city but moved to a care facility or in with relatives.

Mayor Debbie Winn asked the City Council to review the residency requirement in other cities prior to the City Council’s next work meeting.