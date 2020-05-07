City Council works on 2020-2021 budget

Tooele City officials discussed the city’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at the city council meeting on Wednesday evening.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March caused city officials to have to get rid of an almost complete budget and recreate a new budget that would correspond with the crisis at hand, according to a letter written by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, that accompanied budget proposals. “Our budget process is intended to provide for essential services and enriching amenities to meet the needs of our residents, while maintaining focus on the future, in a public and transparent manner.”

City officials are not proposing a tax increase as part of the new budget.

Instead of proposing a tax increase, officials have reduced spending where possible, delayed equipment purchases, during the 2021 fiscal year,

The proposed budget would restructure the Community Impact Fund Board loan for the police station which will allow the city to skip one payment and add that payment on to the end of the loan. The remaining $500,000 that was left over from the budget of the new police station will be used to help the city through the pandemic.

With no tax increase in the new budget year, city officials are anticipating little to no additional property tax revenue for the new budget.

City officials are also projecting a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue in the new budget.

According to Winn’s letter, officials are hoping after summer they can reevaluate the revenue numbers.

During the COVID-19 crisis, a $617,000 reduction of revenues is projected.

In recent years the city has emphasized the importance of adequately funding capital equipment in an effort to maintain properly functioning equipment, according to Winn.

The city has a three-year equipment replacement plan and has a plan that would allow them to plan out all funding for the next three years for capital equipment needs, Winn said.

This year the city will have to delay certain needed equipment due to the significant reduction in revenue and reduction in property tax rate.

Certain equipment costs are included in the budget, but the expenses will be delayed by one quarter until city officials can further evaluate revenues and the economy.

The city is planning several capital projects using special revenue and enterprise funds only. These projects include the expansion of England Acres Park, road projects, two wells for the city, and upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility.

The city will also complete storm drain areas to address areas of concern for stormwater.

The City’s healthcare costs for employees will increase by less than 1%. The cost of workers compensation insurance will decrease for the new budget year.

The proposed budget includes funding for career ladder promotions and employee annual merit increases, as well as a 1.8% cost of living increase, according to Winn.

In order to approve the budget, a public hearing must be scheduled. That hearing will be held in June.

“As is the case with the majority of local governments, we are never able to fully fund all worthwhile programs or fund all projects and equipment. Our aim is to set priorities that best allocate funds by funding required services first and ensuring a level of service to meet our resident’s expectations,” Winn said.

To see the budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, residents of the city are encouraged to visit tooelecity.org

Residents who do not have access to internet can contact city hall at 435-843-2100.