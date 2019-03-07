City denies high density rezone for Overlake

A split Tooele City Council denied a requested high density residential rezone for 21.66 acres in Overlake during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The council chambers at City Hall were filled by Overlake residents in opposition to the proposed rezone and planned unit development, encompassing a total of 57.77 acres along Berra Boulevard and Aaron Drive. The applicant, Metro West Developers, had changed its original proposal, submitted last October, in February to reduce the total number of units from 611 to 494.

Of those 494 units, 180 would be single-family homes in the R1-7 residential zone PUD and 314 would be apartment units in the proposed rezone area.

During the public hearing on the rezone, more than 20 people spoke against adding high density housing to what they described as an area already dealing with traffic and parking issues.

Resident Russ Scribner also cited concerns about the distance from the high density housing to shopping and other necessities.

“For people who live in high density apartments, it’s very important to have amenities that are within walking distance,” Scribner said. “Walmart is more than a mile away, unless they hop the (railroad) track. There’s no public transport to get people in and out of that area.”

For Whitney Sivill, a major concern was how the school district would handle the influx of residents if 494 units, including the apartments, were put in.

“I wouldn’t mind single-family homes,” Sivill said. “People have a vested interest in their community when they have a home they own.”

The location of the proposed development was an issue for Parker Lyons, with the high density housing placed between a single street and railroad tracks.

“It just seems like we found the deepest, darkest corner in the Overlake area to be able to try to dump all of these units,” Lyons said. “There’s so much space and yet we’re trying to fit all of this into one tiny little corner.”

When the city’s planning commission reviewed the proposal back in October, it voted to recommend reassigning the entire 57.77 acres to an R1-7 planned unit development, as opposed to changing a portion in the high-density housing designation. The vote was split, 4-3, on a motion by Commissioner Tony Graf.

Graf spoke during Wednesday’s public hearing, supporting the planning commission’s recommendation to leave the property zoned for medium density residential housing. He said his opposition to the zone change came due to the railroad track bordering the project boundary which limited egress.

“To be clear, I think high density housing is really important,” Graf said. “Tooele City needs it. But this particular area is not well suited for high density housing just because of the way the egresses are limited and it would have a lot of traffic going into these residential streets and because of the railroad tracks.”

Some Overlake residents also said they were concerned about water pressure, which many cited as being too low, if a large volume of housing was added to the community.

“If you take a shower at my house and run the dishwasher at the same time, it reduces your water pressure,” said resident Ryan Olsen. “It makes me concerned about the amount of pressure that’s already coming to Overlake.”

After the public hearing, the City Council took turns laying out their thoughts on the proposed rezone.

City Councilman Scott Wardle said some of the problems residents described, such as cars parking on the street, weren’t unique to high-density developments. He also said putting high density housing closer to railroad tracks is sometimes preferred as a transition to single-family housing.

The traffic problems in Overlake exist with or without an apartment complex, City Councilman Dave McCall said. He said those problems will be made worse whatever housing is put on the property in the location.

City Councilwoman Melodi Gochis described the reduced number of units proposed by Metro West Developers in February as a compromise, and thanked the residents for their input.

“I just want you to know that this process is one that’s not taken lightly and that your voice does matter,” Gochis said. “And that we’re here to try and serve the best interest of the city in the best way possible.”

City Councilman Brad Pratt admitted to describing the project as a “great application” during the sparsely attended council work meeting at 5 p.m., but added he had “great reservations” on it during the 7 p.m. business meeting. Pratt said he wanted a 10-foot masonry wall behind the proposed development and off-street parking for the new residents.

“I think there needs to be some modifications to things to accommodate this,” he said.

Before accepting a motion, City Council Chairman Steve Pruden said he had not been in favor of higher density housing on the parcel since it was presented last October.

“I have never been in favor of expanding it past the R1-7 and after listening to everybody tonight, I’m even more convinced that’s the route,” Pruden said.

Wardle made a motion to approve the rezone and planned unit development based on the median home price in the city and forthcoming results of an $8,500 traffic study for Overlake. The City Council hoped to receive the traffic study by Wednesday’s meeting but it is not complete.

The average sales price of a home in Tooele County was $275,909 in 2018, according to statistics from the Wasatch Front Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Wardle’s motion was seconded by Pratt. The developer had requested a decision at Wednesday’s meeting and both Pratt and Wardle said they would have preferred to vote to table the proposal.

With no option to table, Pratt and Wardle voted in favor of the rezone, which was defeated 2-3, with opposing votes by McCall, Pruden and Gochis. The decision was met with applause from the assembled residents opposing the proposal.