City dips into PAR tax funds to complete several projects

The Tooele City Council greenlit contracts for a trio of projects funded either fully or in-part by the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation tax during its meeting Wednesday night.

A significant project approved at the meeting was $156,398 with Broderick & Henderson of Orem for a public restroom at the Aquatic Center Park on 55 N. 200 West. The bathroom facility would feature four single-stall bathrooms, an American with Disabilities Act accessible bathroom and storage for cleaning supplies, according to city parks director Darwin Cook.

The construction of the bathroom facilities will be paid with PAR tax funds, according to Council Chairman Steve Pruden.

Cook said the public restroom will be located southeast of the pavillion in the southwest corner of the park, in the same area where portable toilets are set up for events. Pruden said the best part of the contract is work is slated to finish before the first Fridays on Vine summer concert series, which begins June 7.

The City Council also approved spending $119,536 in PAR tax funds for the creation of six pickleball courts on the east set of existing tennis courts at Elton Park. The contract with Tennis and Track Co. of Salt Lake City includes an overpour for a new playing surface, a perimeter fence and a short fence between each of the courts, with an expected completion date of June 1.

“This has been something the public has asked for a lot, so we’re grateful that we could do this,” Pruden said.

Park impact fees, PAR tax funds and a $10,000 tourism grant from Tooele County were used to cover the cost of a new deck at the Tooele Valley Railroad Museum. The City Council approved the final phase of the project Wednesday night — a contract of $36,725 with LTS Enterprises of Tooele for the deck on the west side of the museum and an ADA-accessible ramp.

All three of the contracts were approved unanimously by the council.