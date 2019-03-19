City ends economic development deal with Randy Sant

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said she has chosen not to renew the city’s contract with Randy Sant to provide economic development consulting.

Winn said Sant will no longer handle day-to-day economic development for the city, but his firm, RS Contract Management Services, signed a contract to continue providing services to the city’s redevelopment agency in February.

Under the RDA contract, Sant will assist on the closing of the 1000 North commercial development with developer M-53 Associates, prepare agreements for the Broadway Project Area and provide financial analysis and information for the RDA board on the Depot Project Area. The 1000 North and Broadway projects are expected to be complete by June 30.

The contract will pay RS Contract Management Services $140 per hour for the services, which includes any costs and expenses. The RDA also agrees to provide Sant with office space and basic equipment such as furniture, a computer, telephone and printer.

Following the completion of the contract’s tasks, the city’s RDA board, which has the same membership as the City Council, may hire him in the future for other assignments, according to Winn.

“In talking with the council, they would like to hire him on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

Sant’s contract to provide economic development consulting had not been updated in several years and he was working on the terms of an old contract, Winn said. The mayor made the decision at the end of January to not renew the contract.

Winn said she’s not sure what the exact savings to the city will be, as Sant was paid from RDA funds and not the city’s general fund, and his hours would fluctuate month-to-month.

“Even though it is RDA money, it’s still taxpayer money,” she said.

The Transcript Bulletin submitted a GRAMA request Tuesday morning for any funds paid to Sant in the past three fiscal years by the city or its RDA.

“… Randy is one of the very best but we pay for that also,” Winn said. “And I’m not saying that he doesn’t deserve that, it’s just that we need to tighten our belts and that’s where I’m heading with it.”

Winn said economic development work for the city will continue and she will rely on her staff to assist her while she figures out the path ahead.

Sant contracted with Tooele City to provide economic development consulting for more than 30 years. He has done economic development work for more than 100 cities in Utah, though he said Tooele City has always been RS Contract Management Services’ biggest client, in a 2016 interview with the Transcript Bulletin.