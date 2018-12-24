City granted $9M loan for police station

Tooele’s mayor says architectural drawings are nearly finished and project will go to bid next month ♦

Christmas came 12 days early for Tooele City Hall and for the city’s police department, too.

On Dec. 13, the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board approved a $9 million loan for the city’s proposed 21,000-square foot public safety building that will be built on Garden Street behind City Hall next year.

Mayor Debbie Winn announced the approved loan at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting after the council approved a $125,245 invoice to JRCA Architects of Salt Lake City for design work on the police department’s new home.

“We applied for a loan for our building from the Community Impact Board, and we were granted a ‘yes,’ ” Winn said. “We’re going to be able to save us about $1.5 million in the interest charges over the time period of the loan. So we’re grateful to be able to get that loan to build our new police station.”

The police department has been in a 55-year-old, former auto parts store building since the city bought the structure at 323 N. Main in 1991. The city has deemed it inadequate, too small and beyond renovation for the police department that needs more space. Last February, Winn and the City Council initiated plans to build a new public safety building along with a tax increase to help pay for it and other vital city needs.

In September, Winn and the City Council announced the intent to apply for a loan from the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board to pay for the proposed building. The CIB is a state entity that receives lease revenue money from mineral resource development on federal lands.

Because counties, cities and towns cannot collect taxes from federal lands, their ability to provide necessities like roads, municipal buildings, water and sewer is diminished, according to the CIB’s website. To reduce that burden, a portion of federal lease fees are returned to the CIB to distribute as loans or grants to impacted communities.

Of interest to Tooele City was to obtain a CIB loan to avoid higher interest rates from the private sector.

The city’s Municipal Building Authority held a required public hearing at City Hall on Sept. 26 to explain the application and funding plan, and to take public comment.

Only one citizen spoke during the hearing and said he was in favor of the new public safety building. Randy Sant, the city’s economic development consultant, explained during the hearing the annual debt service on the CIB loan at 2.5 percent interest would be approximately $417,000.

That amount would be paid for through the city’s 82-percent tax increase that was approved last August by the City Council after a Truth in Taxation hearing.

In an interview Friday, Winn confirmed the loan is for 30 years at 2.5 percent. She said architectural plans are about 80-percent complete and the overall project is expected to go to bid next month with groundbreaking in March.

“We will close on the CIB loan in February after the construction bids come in,” Winn said. “We may lower the loan amount if the bids come in lower.”

Big D Construction of Salt Lake City has already been selected as the project’s contractor after it won a pre-construction selection process, Winn said. She said the city, Big D and JRCA have been working long hours to design a new public safety building that makes sense for Tooele.

“It won’t be a Taj Mahal, but it will be pleasing to the eye to look at,” Winn said.

JRCA is the same architectural firm that designed Grantsville City’s new $3.6 million public safety building which opened last January. The facility holds both the Grantsville City Police Department and the Justice Court.

The mayor noted that she’s already seen a boost in moral at the police department since the officers learned the loan had been approved and the project would proceed.