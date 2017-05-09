City Hall adopts tentative budget for FY 2017-18

Tooele City’s mayor stresses that another tentative city budget has been passed without residents facing a tax increase.

“I’m ultra-conservative and have been criticized in the past for being ultra-conservative,” said Mayor Patrick Dunlavy. “My budgets don’t have a lot of fluff.”

The city council passed a resolution last Wednesday to adopt the city’s tentative $19.55 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The mayor and members of his staff have worked on formulating the budget since January, and the document is available for public review at the city recorder’s office.

A public hearing on the tentative budget is scheduled for June 21 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. By statute, the city must have a balanced budget finalized and approved by the city council by the end of June.

Nearly 25 percent of the city’s budget — $4.9 million — goes toward the police department. The mayor said the police department is in dire need of a new police station.

“We do capital projects when we can afford them,” Dunlavy said. “Like right now, we can’t afford to build a police station although it is badly needed. The police absolutely need a new building, there’s no question about it. They deserve a new building.”

He added, “I made the commitment that unless something unforeseen happened, I wouldn’t raise people’s taxes. We’ve lived within our means, and I’m very proud of that.”

But the mayor also said, “It’s becoming more and more difficult to do that just using our current revenues, mainly because of the lawsuit. Eventually, we will have to start paying for the lawsuit, but it won’t be in this year’s budget.”

It is presumed the lawsuit the mayor mentioned is the 12-year legal battle between the city and Overlake subdivision’s developer that ended in 2014. Attempts for clarification at press time were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit was paid off with a bond, made possible by recent state legislation, without raising taxes, Dunlavy said. The mayor noted the estimated $11.2 million in lawsuit debt paid for by the bond would be paid over the next 10 years — but possibly 20 years.

“There is absolutely no definitive discussion about when and how the settlement will be paid,” the mayor said in an email response. “I’ve put 12 years of hard work towards ending the lawsuit that was passed on to my administration. I was a major player in the significant savings to the city in negotiating the settlement.”

Anticipated major sources of revenue for the city for the upcoming fiscal year includes $5.39 million from sales tax, $2.45 million from property tax, $1.8 million from franchise taxes and $1.56 million in Class C road funds.

The mayor said he begins the budgeting process by making sure the city’s 220 employees are compensated. He said employees will receive a 1- to 3-percent increase in pay in the form of 1-percent cost-of-living increase, plus step increases.

Salaries for the mayor and city council will stay the same. Dunlavy said the mayor’s salary is $86,000 plus benefits and the council members each receive $12,000 plus benefits.

Enterprise funds like water and sewer are self-sufficient and paid through fees. The anticipated water fund balance for the next fiscal year is $3.89 million, sewer fund $1.65 million and storm drain fund $1.3 million. The city is projected to spend about $2.8 million on highway and public improvements in the next fiscal year.