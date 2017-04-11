City Hall reviewing high-density housing proposal

The Tooele City Council is expected to vote next month on proposed changes to the city’s zoning map and general plan that could allow for a high-density residential development at approximately 2400 N. 600 East.

And a nearby fish food plant hopes the city council doesn’t pass it.

Alan Cohen owns about 18 acres in the area south of Liddiard Home Furnishings and near Skretting USA, a fish food plant. He said he has joined with The Ritchie Group from Salt Lake City to develop 8.81 acres of his property on the east end into a residential development with up to 140 units.

The west half of his property would remain in the current general commercial zone. He said he has two companies interested in developing the commercial section of his property.

“We purchased this land about 10 to 11 years ago and our intention was to hold the property for a few years and then team up with a developer or put it up for sale,” Cohen said.

He said despite a few price cuts, nobody has shown interest in buying his property, but feels now is the right time to develop it. He cites a shortage in high-density housing available in the Tooele area.

A proposed resolution to change the zoning map to accommodate Cohen’s plans resulted in a public hearing before the Tooele City Planning Commission on March 5. Comments were heard from Cohen, a representative from The Ritchie Group, Skretting USA Operations Manager James Knight, and others.

With a 4-3 vote, the planning commission voted against amending the city’s general plan for high-density housing in that area. The results were passed on to the Tooele City Council for a final decision on the zoning proposal.

City Councilman Dave McCall, who works with the planning commission, said he was pleased with the commission’s efforts on the land-use proposals.

“This is one of the better discussions the planning commission has had,” he said. “They worked hard to weigh the concerns of the all the property owners in this case. … We then had a good discussion on these issues during our city council work meeting last week.”

At the work meeting, Councilman Scott Wardle said the council needed time to look at the development’s details before it could vote on it.

He said there were traffic safety issues with bringing in a high-density residential housing zone to that section of the city. He also noted that the city is conducting a study on high-density housing as part of its economic development plan. Wardle would like to wait to see the results of that study, which is anticipated to be complete in two to three weeks.

Skretting USA is against a high-density housing development near its Tooele plant.

“We don’t like the proposal. We don’t think it is in the best interests of the citizens of Tooele,” Knight said. “We own or control all the property south of 2400 North in that area, and our intent is to keep the current zoning, which allows for light industrial.”

He said his company has sold land for medical offices and a car wash. He also mentioned other light industrial companies are located in the area.

“High-density means families with young children and that would create some serious safety concerns,” Knight said. “We anticipate a 23-percent increase in sales volume and that translates into higher truck use with our operation.”

He said he doesn’t think it’s wise to drop a high-density residential zone in the middle of a light industrial zone.

Nelson and Sons, producers of what was known as Silver Cup Fish Food, built the Tooele plant in 1991 and expanded in 2009, according to a 2010 Transcript Bulletin news story.

Knight said Nelson and Sons is still the corporate entity name the fish food company uses, but operates under Skretting USA, according to planning commission minutes.

Nelson and Sons’ original plant was located in Murray, and it operated there for about 100 years, according to the minutes. Over that time, Murray grew and Nelson and Sons had to relocate. When the company bought land in Tooele, there was concern the same situation would occur: the city would allow residential areas to develop around the plant, according to the minutes.

Knight said part of the problem is odor emitted from the fish food plant.

However, Heywood, representing The Ritchie Group, said he doesn’t believe truck traffic will be any different from other truck traffic throughout the rest of the city, according to the minutes. He said the site design team would consider those issues while developing the site.

The issue before the city council only relates to amending the city’s general plan and zoning map; it does not give any development rights or approvals, according to planning commission minutes. The applicant would have to come back and meet all of Tooele City’s codes with their development for additional approvals.