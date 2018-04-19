City Hall seeks 2-percent COLA for employees

Tooele City Hall is seeking a 2-percent cost-of-living-adjustment for the City’s general workforce in the upcoming 2018-19 fiscal year, according to a city official.

“This percentage is slightly lower than the Consumer Price Index cost-of-living data and is consistent with the COLA approved by the federal government for social security pay adjustments,” said Kami Perkins, the City’s human resources director at Wednesday’s Tooele City Council meeting.

The City would need to add about $200,000 between the enterprise and general funds to make that happen, according to Perkins.

She said overall labor costs for the current budget year made up about 61 percent of the general fund budget.

Tooele City’s current budget for labor costs for all funds is $11,961,797.

Perkins said if all proposed changes are made for the 2018-19 fiscal year budget, labor costs would increased to about $13,377,344. This includes money for additional staff and benefits.

Mayor Debbie Winn said elected officials have declined any cost-of-living adjustments for themselves.

Several other pay and benefit adjustments were presented during Wednesday’s meeting, including the hiring of two new police officers, hiring two part-time community services officers, an enhanced 401k benefit for some officers, and more money to cover insurance costs.

Wednesday’s meeting included short budget presentations by Perkins, library director Jami Carter, city recorder Michelle Pitt, finance director Glenn Caldwell and Winn on behalf of the administration.

Carter requested about $120,000 for capital improvement projects including replacing the carpet, painting the interior and replacing restroom stalls. She said the library is now 18 years old. Other library operating costs remain about the same.

Pitt said the recorder’s office is responsible for all records relating to the business of the city.

In addition to her budget, Pitt mentioned that City Hall needs some major improvements including a new phone system estimated at $50,000, new copy machine at $13,000, and camera upgrades and video system upgrades that could range from $20,000-$50,000.

Pitt said business licensing brings in revenue through fees. However, she said the state Legislature passed a new law that home occupations no longer need to pay a licensing fee. It results in almost a $24,000 loss in annual revenue for the city.

Attorney, Finance and Administration budgets presented were similar to last year’s budgets.

Winn said the administration is requesting $1,000 to improve the city’s website.

The mayor said she appreciated that department leaders were able to prepare their budgets two months ahead of schedule this year so the budget could be presented at city council meetings.

The city held a town hall meeting on Feb. 28 to present an overview of the budget to the public.

Police chief Ron Kirby and fire chief Rick Harrison presented their budgets at the council business meeting on March 7.

Parks and recreation director Brian Roth presented his budget at the March 21 council business meeting and public works director Jim Bolser presented his budget to the council on April 4.

“The public needs to understand what we are doing with their money, that we are not frivolous with their money,” Winn said. She said department leaders are not asking for anything that is not desperately needed.

The mayor and council will hold a second retreat this year on Saturday in City Hall’s conference room at 8 a.m.

Discussion items for the retreat will include understanding budget reports, transparency, communication, funding sources, contracts, goals, employee salaries, additional employee requests, income versus requests, spring cleanup and Fourth of July activities.

The council has a May 2 deadline to adopt a tentative budget. A final hearing and adoption of the 2018-19 fiscal-year budget is scheduled for June 20.