City Hall to ink new contract with recycling company

The Tooele City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to sign a contract with a company that will process recyclable materials picked up as part of the city’s new curbside recycling program.

Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said the cost to Rocky Mountain Recycling of South Salt Lake City will be about $15 per ton or 25 cents per household. The city will pay the company once a month, and the contract is good for three years.

Tooele also has a contract with Ace Recycling and Disposal for curbside trash and recycling pickup, according to the mayor.

Rocky Mountain will sort and sell the recyclable material, according to Dawn Beagley of Ace Disposal.

“We (Ace) handle the hauling part and Rocky Mountain handles the recycling part,” he said. “That’s why the city needed a contract with us and a contract with Rocky Mountain.”

The city council approved to move forward with curbside recycling last September when 17 percent or 1,758 of 9,870 households “opted in” for the service. Ace Disposal began servicing blue recycling cans for the first time in the city on Feb. 6. The current cost for the service is $5.65 per can per month. But that price could go down if more residents opt in for recycling, according to city officials

During a January opt-in period, 291 more residents signed up to bring the total to 2,049 or just above 20 percent.

According to Shilo Baker, assistant to the city’s economic development department, the price drops to $5.12 per can if 20-35 percent of households opt in and to $4.50 per can at 36-70 percent.

The city’s website indicated another opt-in period will begin next month.

“From a business standpoint, recycling will be paid for completely by those receiving the service; no city general fund money will be used,” Mayor Dunlavy said. “I felt strongly that our citizens who did not want to recycle should not be required to pay any of the costs.”

Rocky Mountain Recycling has six locations in Utah and one in Las Vegas, according to its website. It also said curbside recycling now serves half of the U.S. population, “providing the most convenient means for households to recycle a variety of materials. The big four are aluminum, paper, plastic and steel.”

Residents with questions about curbside recycling can contact the Tooele City Finance Department at 435-843-2150 or go to tooelecity.org.