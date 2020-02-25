City moving ahead with park improvement projects

It’s still winter but several improvement projects are underway at some Tooele City parks.

According to Darwin Cook, the city’s parks and recreation director, the irrigation system at Elton Park is being redone and a company is installing a complete sidewalk around the park’s perimeter.

According to Cook, the irrigation system costs $500,000 while the sidewalk costs $68,000.

“We are upgrading the manual irrigation system to a fully automatic system,” Cook said. “This will help conserve water and it will actually help keep the grass a little healthier. We are putting the sidewalk all the way around the park so there will be a walking path. We have had several requests for this.”

Cook said the contractor says the sidewalk project will be finished in as little as two weeks — weather permitting.

“They are pouring the east side this week and they will start on the west side next week,” Cook said. “Luckily, we have been blessed with good weather.”

Pickleball courts are also being completed at Elton Park. There will be six more pickleball courts, which will make 12 total. Lighting for night use will be added to the courts. The total cost of the courts and lighting is $258,000.

“The original tennis courts that were there did have lighting, but it was so old,” Cook said. “We really couldn’t get it up and running. So, we had to replace it.”

A second phase of improvements will be under way soon at England Acres Park, according to Cook. The budget for this project has not yet been approved, but Cook suspects it will be known within a few months.

“We are hoping by the end of the park season, we will have this project in motion,” he said. “This will involve additional parking, an additional pavilion, and an additional playground.”

According to Cook, the project at England Acres will be budgeted from the city’s park impact fee.

The city also plans on replacing the playgrounds at Glen Eagles and Parkers parks. The work at Glen Eagles has begun and will cost $78,000. The work at Parkers Park will cost $124,000.

The playgrounds will be paid for by the city’s Parks and Recreation Tax.

Before the season began last year, the city completed an outdoor pavilion at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course.