City of Erda general plan meeting

Erda to hold public input meeting on March 31 ♦

Community planning and food trucks, could it get any better?

The city of Erda is trying to coax its residents out to participate in a community meeting at the Deseret Peak Complex on the evening of March 31.

The community meeting will run from 6 to 9 p.m. with food trucks on site from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p,m.

Erda residents can chime in on their thoughts, desires and vision for their community and grab dinner at the same time.

A general plan is more than zoning, says the announcement of the meeting.

State code requires each city and town to have a general plan.

That plan, according to the state code, is to be a comprehensive, long-range general plan for present and future needs of the municipality and growth and development of the land within the municipality.

The details of the general plan may include provisions for health, general welfare, safety, energy conservation, transportation, prosperity, civic activities, aesthetics, and recreational, educational, and cultural opportunities.

The reduction of the waste of physical, financial, or human resources that result from either excessive congestion or excessive scattering of population; the efficient and economical use, conservation, and production of the supply of food and water; and drainage, sanitary, and other facilities and resources are fair game for a general plan, according to state code.

The use of energy conservation and solar and renewable energy resources; the protection of urban development; the protection or promotion of moderate income housing; the protection and promotion of air quality; historic preservation; identifying future uses of land that are likely to require an expansion or significant modification of services or facilities are all mentioned in state code as things that may be included in a city’s general plan.

According to the Erda City Council, their general plan will help determine what Erda will look like, including roads, trails, public open space, agriculture, neighborhood layouts and more.

The general plan, once adopted by the City Council, becomes a guiding document when making land use decisions, like planning and zoning.

Erda City’s first ever public input meeting for their very first general plan will be held on March 31 at the Deseret Peak Complex from 6 – 9 p.m.