City OKs four new subdivisions

The Tooele City Planning Commission moved to approve four new subdivisions during a meeting at City Hall Wednesday.

The first item, presented to the commission by Tooele City Planner and Zoning Administrator Andrew Aagard, was a preliminary plan subdivision request by Perry Development, LLC, for Overlake Estates 2A 2019 consisting of 80 lots located at approximately 2000 N. 400 West in the R1-7 Residential zoning district.

“The preliminary plan proposes to subdivide 30 acres of land located west of 200 West and north of 2000 North, immediately west of the Clarke Johnsen Junior High School,” Aagard said.

All surrounding properties are utilized as single-family residential, except for the school, he said.

The subdivision proposes single-family lots ranging in size from 8,000 square feet up to 14,000 square feet. The proposed lots outlined in the preliminary plan either meet or exceed requirements for Tooele City Code, Aagard said.

As outlined in the staff report, all roads within the proposed subdivision will be dedicated public rights-of-way and will comply with minimum City standards for horizontal and vertical road construction. To be maintained by the property homeowners association, the only landscaping associated with the development is the park strip along double fronting lots. The applicant has provided a preliminary landscape plan that shows the park strip will include stamped concrete with trees planted every 30 feet on center. The trees will be protected by a metal tree grate and an in-ground irrigation system will provide each tree with water from two bubbler heads.

For double fronting lots, ordinances require a six foot solid masonry fencing. Landscape plans demonstrate that the applicant will be installing either a pre-cast concrete or masonry wall, but either fencing type will comply with ordinance requirements.

Planning commission member Melanie Hammer expressed concerns about the possibility for the subdivision to be annexed into the North Tooele City Special Service District. The North Tooele City Special Service District was created in June 1999 to maintain the unique features of the Overlake development, such as the designs of street lighting and associated signage, drainage and flood control, recreation properties, street design and traffic calming features, and associated and integral landscaping.

Aagard stated that would be entirely up to the applicant.

Tooele City Community Development Director Jim Bolser said that due to the existing settlement agreement regarding litigation that occured between Perry Development, LLC, the Special Service District’s boundaries were limited to what was platted at the time.

“If rights-of-way are proposed that are outside of what was platted, that will be a negotiating point with the City and applicant,” Bolser said.

The planning commission moved to vote on the item and unanimously approved it.

The next item presented to the planning commission was a minor subdivision request by Kevin Boyle, representing The Great Stock Company of Vast International Import, for the proposed Desert Cove subdivision. It consists of 5 single-family residential lots located at 242 E. 400 North in the R1-7 Residential zoning district.

The proposed development is located south of 400 North and east of 1st Street. There is an existing home on the property that will remain and all lots, ranging in size from 7,000-square-feet up to 12,800-square-feet, already meet or exceed R1-7 zoning requirements, according to Aagard.

There will be a flag lot for access and utility connection. The staff portion of the flag lot shall be paved with either asphalt or concrete prior to occupancy of any of the homes on lots that access or utilize the staff portion for access, Aagard said.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the application.

Aagard then presented the preliminary plan final plat subdivision request by Bach Homes for Copper Canyon Phase 9 consisting of 36 lots located approximately at 600 West Tooele Boulevard in the R1-7 PUD Residential zoning district.

The application proposes 36 lots, which range in size from 6,000-square-feet to 11,000-square-feet. The preliminary plan shows the buildout of the subdivision which is being constructed in phases, moving west as it progresses, Aagard said. The developer is currently in phase 9.

Parcel 9A of the subdivision will be part of a development open space trail network that will eventually connect an existing park near 1000 North to a proposed park that will be constructed with future phases, according to Aagard.

As outlined in the staff report, double-fronting lots require landscaping on the rear portion of the lot. The developer will install landscaping as has been installed previously in other phases that will consist of turf sod trees along with the necessary irrigation system. The required fencing pertains to the double fronting lots. The developer will be installing six foot solid vinyl fencing along the residential lots with rear frontage onto Tooele Boulevard. Six-foot high concrete fencing will be installed along Tooele Boulevard adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the request.

As the final subdivision request of the meeting, the planning commission then reviewed a minor subdivision request by Zenith Tooele, LLC for Lexington Greens. It consists of 5 lots located approximately at 400 W. 1200 North in the MR-16 Multi-Family Residential zoning district on roughly 32 acres.

The lots range in size from 5.2 acres to 7.5 acres and no development is currently proposed in conjunction with this subdivision, Aagard said.

According to the staff report, the subdivision plat is solely for the purpose of establishing property lines for ownership. The plat does not entitle any development or construction. All entitlements and developability, including infrastructure, easements, and property dedications as needed, must be established through further land use applications and approvals according to Tooele City Code

As outlined in the engineering review, “prior to recordation of the final 5-lot minor subdivision plat, the developer will provide all required out of plat public utility, drainage and ingress and egress easements, as shown on the plat.”

The planning commission unanimously approved the application. All subdivision requests approved by the planning commission now move forward with a positive recommendation to the Tooele City Council for further consideration.