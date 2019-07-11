City planning commission approves first phase of 113 homes in Overlake

The Tooele City Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation for a final plat subdivision of the first phase of the Lexington Greens development in Overlake during its meeting Wednesday night.

The first phase of the development, located at approximately 600 W. 1200 North, includes 113 single-family lots on 86.3 acres, according to the staff report. The development is on property zoned R1-7 residential, which permits up to five units per acre, and is surrounded by other properties zoned R1-7 and with the specific Overlake designation.

A majority of the residential lots in the development are .16 acres, with some corner lots of .18 acres and other various sizes. The Lexington Greens project will feature a second and final phase, which requires separate approval.

The planning commission approved a conditional use permit for a 3.9-acre park within the development at its May 8 meeting. All open space in the development, including the park and a .77-acre stormwater detention basin, will be maintained by the developer through a homeowners’ association.

The development will also have 6-foot-tall solid vinyl fencing along the frontage with 400 West and Franks Drive to be consistent with adjacent developments.

Planning commission member Bucky Whitehouse motioned to forward a positive recommendation to the City Council, which was seconded by commission member Shauna Bevan. The vote passed 4-0, with a unanimous vote required due to the low turnout of the seven-member commission.