City planning commission gives OK for amended subdivision plat

An amended subdivision plat received unanimous approval from the Tooele City Planning Commission during its meeting Wednesday night.

The original subdivision, formerly known as Vista Linda, was approved with 10 lots on 5.64 acres at approximately 240 S. 1250 East.

The amendment takes a nearly one-acre parcel previously set aside for “future development” in the original subdivision plat and divides it into two parcels — one of 8,770 square feet and the other of 11,937 square feet, according to the City’s staff report.

The amendment would also create a cul-de-sac and reconfigure the subdivision boundaries to not include a northeastern corner property in the subdivision, awaiting improvements to Droubay Road to facilitate the development.

The redesigned subdivision, now called Linda Vista, would meet all of the requirements of the R1-7 zoning designation on the properties, located north of 270 South at the termination of the paved southern portion of Droubay Road that connects at Skyline Drive. The single-family lots range from .18 acres to .28 acres.

The roads in the subdivision include 240 South, which bends into 1250 East until it terminates at the roundabout in the north of the subdivision.

City staff recommended approval of the amended final plat, according to the staff report filed on the subdivision.

The amended subdivision plat was approved by a unanimous vote on a motion from Commissioner Shauna Bevan and seconded by Commissioner Chris Sloan.

During the same meeting, the planning commission also approved a conditional use permit for Asylum 49 to operate its haunted house as a temporary seasonal use. As long as the haunted house is in operation annually, it will not have to apply for a CUP each year but can instead simply apply for a business license.