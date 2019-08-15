City planning commission OKs subdivision final plat for 53 lots

The subdivision final plat for 53 single-family residential lots at approximately 760 W. 700 South was forwarded with a positive recommendation by the Tooele City Planning Commission during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The homes, built in the R1-7 residential zone, will be on 14 acres north of 700 South and west of the properties fronting Coleman Street. Properties to the north and east are zoned R1-7 residential as well, while properties to the south and west are zoned multi-family residential, according to the staff report.

Included in the subdivision final plat is a stormwater detention basin, which the developer, Blue Bison Development, proposes to dedicate to Tooele City for ownership and maintenance, the report said.

The City may only accept detention basins by a resolution of the City Council; the basin in question would be landscaped by the developer with the intention of low water usage.

The development would connect to 700 South and the existing stub of 580 South, with a proposed connection to American Way if an easement can be obtained. There would be three interior streets of 760 West, 580 South and 680 South.

The subdivision final plat includes a flag lot in the upper right corner of the property. Flag lots are permitted in the city’s subdivision ordinance, according to the staff report.

The positive recommendation was unanimously approved by the planning commission on a motion by Commissioner Tyson Hamilton and seconded by Commissioner Melanie Hammer.

The housing development would be built in the vacant field that was the ignition site for a destructive wildfire in 2016. The July 19, 2016, wildfire that started on the property spread north toward Van Dyke Way and destroyed 11 homes and damaged 17 more. Total damage estimates and initial recovery costs totaled more than $1.3 million.