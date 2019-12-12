City planning commission OKs three conditional use permits

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved three conditional use permits at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Public hearings were also held prior to the motion and voting proceedings of each permit. As outlined in Tooele City Code Title 7, Chapter 5, the planning commission is required to hold a public hearing while considering conditional use permits.

Tooele City Code 7-5, which addresses conditional use, states that the intent of the chapter “is to allow the integration of specified uses which are allowed uses of the zoning district, but which may create detrimental effects upon neighboring land uses and occupants without the imposition of reasonable conditions calculated to mitigate those detrimental effects.”

The first item introduced to the commission, presented by Tooele City Planner and Zoning Administrator Andrew Aagard, was for approval of a conditional use permit for an automobile sales, rental, service and repair business called Trucks, Cars, and Credit Sales and Repair located on roughly 1.86 acres at approximately 57 S. 100 West.

“The conditional use permit is proposed for the property located east of 100 West and south of the Kirk Hotel,” Aagard said.

“There is an existing retail building that has seen various commercial usage over the years and an existing accessory outbuilding located closer to 100 West,” Aagard said. “The applicant wishes to use the large accessory building to repair and service automobiles prior to selling them at other commercial locations in the city.”

According to Aagard, the property is currently zoned General Commercial as are all the surrounding properties. The properties to the west on the adjacent side of 100 West are zoned R1-7. Although the properties surrounding the subject property are currently zoned General Commercial, there are many nonconforming residential uses.

As mandated by city code, a repair shop requires storage for vehicles and the site has plenty of area for additional vehicles, as demonstrated on the site plan, Aagard said. As outlined in a staff report, Tooele City Staff recommends the planning commission approves that all storage areas are to be screened with a barrier.

The meeting then opened to a public hearing. Tim Booth, who lives within 200 feet of the property, spoke first. He voiced concerns about drug-use and crime in the area that could impact the business and the conversion of the existing outbuilding into a warehouse for the purpose of vehicle repair. He also voiced concerns about the double frontage existing on 50 West and 100 West, stating that headlights emitted from the lot could shine into the neighborhood.

Booth’s daughter, Michelle Poland, spoke afterward with concerns about available parking for Utah Transit Authority vanpool in the parking lot. She also stated that the property will put a detrimental impact on the neighborhood because of environmental contaminants and leakage from cars.

“Are they going to put in some kind of system that mitigates where all that fuel and stuff goes?” Poland asked.

“Because if not, all that water is not retained on the property. It goes right into the street … you’re putting oil, antifreeze and who knows what is coming out of those vehicles into our sewer,” she said. “You can’t do that as a planning commission. Those are [Environmental Protection Agency] guidelines that have to be followed and [the applicant] has to take care of that before … I ask you not to do this. You’re putting a huge detrimental impact on this neighborhood that can never be changed if you do this.”

Fiore Belmonte, the request applicant, responded to concerns during the public hearing. He assured Booth that security and establishment of the property will mitigate drug-use and crime, and that fencing will stop lights from shining into his home and the surrounding homes. He also reassured Poland that there will still be available parking for UTA vanpools in the lots.

Planning commission member Shauna Bevan asked Belmonte about vehicle leakage, to which he replied that cars leaking is mostly inevitable.

“We’ll get cars fixed as quickly as we can … but it’s nothing that doesn’t happen on every street in every city or any more than any of the other car dealers or repair shops in town,” he said.

Commissioner Ray Smart asked if car stock buildup would essentially turn the property into a junkyard. Belmonte assured him that it won’t, but anything unsightly would be behind a fence.

Aagard said that any vehicle wrecking occuring on the property would be in violation of the conditional use and subject the property to enforcement.

Later, Tooele City Community Development Director Jim Bolser stated occupation of the site has to comply with all applicable code and that most of the concerns voiced during the meeting are things that are supplemental to existing code.

The meeting moved to a vote, which was unanimously in favor. However, commissioners Chris Sloan and Phil Montano were not in attendance.

The planning commission then moved to approve a conditional use permit for a recycling processing center named Green Box Recycling, proposed by Dane Applegate, to be located in the Tooele Industrial Depot on 1.95 acres at 160 S. Feldspar Street.

Aagard noted that the property has already been utilized as an impound lot in the past and zoned as industrial. He said that Tooele City staff does not anticipate any detrimental impact occurring and that the use would be appropriate for the location.

No one came forward to speak during the public hearing and commissioners in attendance voted unanimously in favor of the request.

As the last item of the evening, the planning commission moved to approve a conditional use permit for a private club and bar, the Venus Club, submitted by Terry Crossley, located on the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Elm Street.

Aagard said that the property is currently located in the Mixed Use-Broadway zoning district and has previously had a club and bar there. However, the facility ceased operations and has not operated for longer than a period of one year and the previous permit has expired. The applicant wishes to establish the same business.

There will be room for eight to nine vehicles to park in the existing parking lot and city parking ordinance requires that there be a parking stall for every three seats or one parking stall for every 100-square-feet of floor area excluding the kitchen, storage and administrative areas inside the establishment.

Aagard said that staff reached out to the applicant for square footage inquiries but did not receive a response. But with nine stalls, there could potentially be 27 seats and therefore, parking is not anticipated to be a problem. Other similar establishments are in close proximity to the property so it is not out of character for the area, he added.

No one came forward to speak during the public hearing. The commission voted unanimously in favor of the permit.

All of the unanimous votes on the conditional use permit requests now move to the Tooele City Council for further consideration.