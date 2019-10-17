City plans to pay off lawsuit bond by 2037

Winn says the City has no plans to raise taxes to pay off Tooele Associates’ settlement ♦

It was 10 years ago that a jury awarded $20.7 million to Tooele Associates LLC and Perry Homes, stemming from a 1997 development agreement between Tooele City and the developers followed by a long legal fight that started in 2002.

As part of the development agreement, Tooele Associates gave the city 30 of its 2,800 acres in exchange for culinary water to be provided by the city.

The settlement was awarded to the developers for money lost on their Overlake subdivision, in which the defendant claimed the City attempted to slow the subdivision’s development in hesitation of population growth.

In 2014, in a settlement agreement between both parties during the tenure of then Mayor Patrick Dunlavy, the $20.7 million was later reduced to $15.6 million following an agreement between both parties. The developers agreed to accept $5.1 million in water credits in lieu of cash, reducing the City’s cash obligation. The agreement also allows for additional water-for-cash agreements between both parties.

During an interview Wednesday with the Transcript Bulletin, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn explained the status of the settlement, its impact on the 2019-2020 budget and the way forward for the City.

“[Tooele Associates LLC] has been paid the whole total amount that the settlement agreement outlined, to include the additional water rights.” Winn said. “What the city did to pay that off was we bonded for that to pay them off, and now we’re paying the bond back. It’s just over $11 million that is left to pay off on that bond. The last payment on that is scheduled to be complete in 2037. If we have extra money to put toward that, it could be paid off even sooner.”

The payment made on the settlement as stated in the city budget for the 2019 fiscal year was $401,772. But yearly payments may vary depending on future tentative budgeting.

In 2016, Rep. Doug Sagers, D-Tooele, introduced HB428 to the Utah Legislature that would allow the state’s political subdivisions to bond for payment of any claim, settlement or judgment in excess of $3 million, allowing a local municipality to levy a judgment fee.

As a supplementary tax to the property tax, Winn explained that the Tooele City Council had the option to levy the judgment fee to pay the settlement but the council has chosen not to, instead opting for payments to come from additional money leftover in the city’s General Fund Revenues balance.

“Right now the plan is to save as much money as we can each year, being careful with spending, and continuing to make those payments without having to raise taxes,” Winn said.

The judgment levy would have been an 8% increase on current property taxes. The owner of a home valued at $240,000 would have paid $440 in property taxes, plus $38 in the new judgment levy tax, had it not been removed by the City Council.

“Tooele City had not raised taxes in 36 years,” Winn said. “In fact, they lowered taxes for the most part. Because of this lawsuit, we were using up money that should have been spent on equipment and buildings in order to make that judgment levy payment. The City Council and I worked very hard last year to look at all of our finances to see what we had, and we had to raise taxes.”

Winn said that the property tax increase in 2018 was specifically meant to pay for the new police station, an $8.5 million public safety building now under construction behind City Hall on Garden Street.

“I do not see that we have to raise taxes in the next year or so for any reason unless an emergency comes along that I’m not aware of,” Winn said. “The city is growing and that means we have to keep hiring new people. The plan is in place and the tax increase helped us to get back on track. We’re funding what we need to and we don’t see the need to raise taxes. We are committed to making sure that we spend the money appropriately.”