City police host drug take back

Get rid of your old prescriptions ♦

The Tooele City Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a fall drug take back event on Oct. 23.

The TCPD encourages residents to use the event to dispose of unwanted prescriptions in a safe way.

The event will take place near the front of Walmart at 99 W. 1280 North in Tooele from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for anyone to safely dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused prescriptions in a safe way,” said Detective Colbey Bentley.

It is important to dispose of unused prescriptions, because they could get into the wrong hands, according to Bentley.

“Taking part in this event helps ensure that these prescriptions are kept out of the hands of those who they are not intended for,” he said. “Whether that be a small child who unintentionally finds the pills, or someone who the prescription is not for that may abuse it. By this small act, the public can help stop those issues before they ever have the chance to happen.”

Addiction often begins with unused prescriptions laying around.

“Far too often, our officers see those who struggle with addiction,” Bentley said. “Many of these individuals tell us that these addictions started because a prescription was abused. Not only are these incidents difficult for our officers to bear, but even more so for a family watching a loved one struggle.”

Oftentimes officers receive calls about small children who have gotten into prescriptions and ingesting them. Both of these major issues are preventable, according to Bentley.

“We encourage everyone to take part in this event, so that we can help ensure a safer community,” Bentley said.

“This is a great way for people to help this pill crisis we are in right now,” said Dr. Maren Voss, assistant professor of health and wellness at Utah State University Tooele extension. “They can safely dispose of all their old prescriptions. This is a great event.”

All prescriptions will be accepted at the event except needles used for insulin or other medical related purposes.