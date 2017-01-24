City pool to close next month so contractor can fix crack

Pratt Aquatic Center normally closes for one week in February for maintenance, cleaning and repair.

But this year the pool will be closed for at least three weeks beginning Feb. 13 to repair a 68-foot-long crack at the bottom of the lap pool. City officials anticipate the pool will reopen on March 6.

Aquatic Center manager Mel Roberts said the city decided to complete the pool repairs in February after the high school swimming season ended and before the water polo season began.

He explained that some settling of the lap pool’s foundation created the crack.

“After the plaster is removed, we need to put some staples in it and make sure that it is just not air holding up the pool,” he said. “Then we go in and do some plastering.”

Brian Roth, Tooele City Parks and Recreation director, said, “We wanted to fix the crack last year, but we were unable to work out the schedule with our contractor, so we just did a temporary fix. Basically like putting on a Band-Aid.”

He estimated the work on the lap pool will cost about $75,000. The contractor for the project is Johansen’s Swim Pool Plastering, Inc. of West Jordan.

“The contractor will go in and remove the old tile with a jackhammer to remove the old plaster, put in the pins and replaster the pool,” Roth said. “Another part of the project for the lap pool will be installing 10 LED lights.”

“Last year we replastered the leisure pool and installed LED lights,” he added. For that project, the pool was closed for about two weeks last year.

In addition to the work on the lap pool, Utah Fabrication in Tooele will replace the water slide at the leisure pool at a cost of about $17,000.

“The grip material on the stairs of the slide is worn out and there is rust on the structure,” Roth said.

The annual budget to operate Pratt Aquatic Center is about $750,000, according to Roth. The city receives about half that amount through user fees with the rest subsidized by the city.

Roberts said the average annual attendance at the pool over the last three years has been between 50,000 and 110,000. Pratt Aquatic Center opened in May 2003.