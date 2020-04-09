City reclaims Wigwam property

Resolution terminates 75 year agreement with Scout groups ♦

The Tooele City council terminated the City’s Wigwam license with local boy and girl scout groups during their April 1 meeting.

The license, dated Oct. 1, 1945, gave no-cost exclusive use of the Wigwam property to “the Boy and Girl Scout organizations of the Tooele district.”

Following a reorganization of the Boy Scout organization locally and statewide that followed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints withdrawal of sponsorship of Scouting groups, there no longer is a Boy Scout Tooele district. The Girl Scouts also do not have a Tooele district organization, according to the resolution approved by the City Council.

The Wigwam property, a 9.66 acre parcel, is located below the Settlement Canyon reservoir in Tooele City.

In exchange for being able to hold camps at the property, the Scouts agreed to take care of the property and the facilities located there.

The property and Wigwam building were no longer being maintained, according to Darwin Cook, parks and recreation director for Tooele City. Cook is also the former chairman of the volunteer Boy Scout district that served Tooele County.

Prior to the Latter-day Saint Church’s withdrawal from Scouting, local stakes were taking care of the property, according to Cook.

“Last year the weed abatement did not take place at all. So, there was a fire hazard there,” Cook said. “The building became so damaged that the city actually went in and tore the building down.”

According to Cook, the City has a plan to revamp the property.

“We’ve always wanted to put a pavilion there but because it was under licensing with the scouts, we couldn’t spend par tax money on the property,” he said. “If we spend par tax money, the entire city has to have access to the facility that we build. So, we ended the license, because they didn’t have the means anymore to take care of the property. Licenses can be ended at any time.”

Along with the pavilion, Tooele City will improve the amphitheater and restore the bathrooms that are located on the property. The City also wants to add overnight camping sites to the area, according to Cook.

The City will allow Scout groups to hold Scout camp or other activities on the property, Cook said.

The decision to terminate the Wigwam license by the City Council was unanimous.