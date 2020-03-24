City suspends sign ordinance to help businesses during pandemic

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn has temporarily changed Tooele City’s sign ordinance to benefit small businesses during social distancing.

As of March 18, a state public health order forced restaurants to close all dine-in services until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tooele City officials have declared a state of emergency and this has led Winn to temporarily change the sign ordinance in the city.

“By declaring an emergency in our city due to the COVID-19, I now have the authority to suspend enforcement of the sign ordinance until April 16,” Winn said. “That date can be extended if the City Council extends the emergency.”

Businesses can now display signs outside of their business in any way that they see fit, as long as the signs are “reasonable,” Winn said.

“I am suspending enforcement of Tooele City’s sign ordinance regarding temporary signs,” she said. “I only ask that our businesses be reasonable in their judgement as it relates to this temporary enforcement suspension.”

Prior to the suspension, abandoned signs, animated signs, unmaintained signs, and signs that were over 75% electric were banned, among others.

The sign ordinance will not be enforced for 29 days, according to Winn.

This may benefit small business owners by providing them more business while only carry-out, curbside, and drive through services are available.

“I want our businesses to know that we stand in solidarity with you at this difficult time and recognize that you are the lifeblood of our local economy,” Winn said.

Citizens who have questions about the sign ordinance can call Winn at 435-843-2104 or email her at dwinn@tooelecity.org.

“I also want to encourage our community to shop locally and support our local businesses,” she said. “Together we can weather these unprecedented times and emerge stronger as a community.”