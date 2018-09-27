City to apply for $8.5M loan to build new public safety building

Tooele City took another step Wednesday toward obtaining an $8.54 million loan to build a new police station on Garden Street east of City Hall.

The Municipal Building Authority of Tooele City held a public hearing Wednesday as part of the legal process to obtain a loan from the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board to build a new public safety building for the police department.

The MBA is comprised of the Tooele City Council. There was only one citizen comment about the new building during the hearing, but none were received about the proposed loan.

Randy Sant, the city’s economic development consultant, said the MBA had prepared a loan application to the CIB for $8.54 million with an amortization schedule of 30 years at an interest rate of 2.5 percent. He said the MBA’s annual debt service on the loan would be about $417,000.

“That amount of $417,000 is in line with the amount of revenue that was estimated to be generated from the tax increase that has been levied for the public safety building,” Sant said.

“Once the application is submitted there is a three-month review with the final funding being determined in February of next year,” he said.

The city’s property tax rate increase of 82 percent should generate about $2 million more for fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the 2017-18 fiscal year. About half of the additional money will be used to hire more police officers, plus make payroll adjustments and benefits for other city employees. About $300,000 will be used to pay toward a tax shortfall and another $300,000 for equipment, according to city documents.

Sant said the minutes of Wednesday’s public hearing would be submitted with the loan application. He said a loan through the CIB would save the City $1.9 million compared to a loan from the private sector.

Loan documents for the new public safety building show a total cost of $10,238,308.

Councilman Chairman Steve Pruden said the city already had $1.7 million on hand to go toward building a new police station. He also said the first payment on the loan would be in 2021.

Sant said the CIB is a state entity that receives lease revenue money from mineral extraction in the state.

“Tooele County is not an impact county per se, but we are a county that qualifies because we’ve had mineral extraction in the past,” Sant said.

During the public hearing, Tooele City resident Jerry Henson said he was in favor of building a new police station, but asked the board what would happen to the current police building at 323 N. Main.

Councilman Scott Wardle said the city is required by state law to surplus the building and have it appraised and then sold.

Pruden said it could take up two years for the new station to be completed, and then the current station would be sold.

The current police facility is a 55-year-old building that, prior to being purchased by the city in 1991, was an automotive supply store.