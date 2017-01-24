City to join fund to help survivors of fallen officers

Tooele City will participate in a cost-sharing program with other Utah municipalities to provide continual health insurance for spouses and children of police officers who die in the line of duty.

In 2015, the Utah Legislature passed HB288 that requires cities to continue to pay health insurance premiums for surviving spouses and children until the spouse reaches 65 and is eligible for Medicare, and the children reach the age of 26.

Cities have the option to continue paying the insurance premiums the way they have in the past or to participate in the state’s Local Public Safety and Firefighter Surviving Spouse Trust Fund, which is a part of HB288.

The Tooele City Council voted unanimously to participate in the trust fund last Wednesday.

“We hope we never have to pull from the fund,” said Kami Perkins director of Human Resources for Tooele City. “Paying into the fund is reinsurance for the city and municipalities in the state. It also provides hope for law enforcement agencies.”

Prior to HB288, survivors of fallen police officers were basically on their own to find health insurance. Annette Wride, widow of Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride, lobbied for the passage of HB288. Sgt. Wride was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Eagle Mountain on Jan. 30, 2014.

“I cannot imagine as an HR director, having done this for 18 years, having one of my officers killed in the line of duty and then turning around and the next week filling out health insurance termination forms and mailing it to his widow and saying ‘Oh, by the way, you just lost your health insurance. Here’s your COBRA rate,” Perkins said.

“We met in a work session meeting and we analyzed the cost per officer per year,” she said. “In that, we analyzed the potential lifetime cost that could be paid. We learned that it was fiscally responsible for us to participate in the trust fund.”

The city’s contribution to the fund is $95 per year per police officer, according to Perkins. She said the city currently employs 33 officers.

If an officer were killed at age 26 after one year of service, and their spouse was the same age, the city would pay $3,040 per year for family premium insurance for the spouse and two or more children because the city participated in the trust fund. If the city did not participate in the trust fund, it would pay $16,830 per year to pay the family premium, Perkins explained. These figures assume a 2 percent cost inflation per year.

Using the same formula until the the spouse reaches 65, the lifetime cost to the city per officer with the trust fund would be $183,622 assuming a 2-percent inflation rate per year. Under the previous plan it would cost the city about $800,000 per officer for 40 years of service. Insurance savings for the city over the 40 years would be about $616,378, according informaton provided by Perkins.

By passing the resolution at its last meeting, the city council authorizes Mayor Patrick Dunlavy to enter into an agreement with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith D. Squires.

The city will pay about $3,135 into the trust fund annually, according to information from the city. The commissioner agrees to reimburse Tooele City on an annual basis for an eligible surviving spouse and children from the trust fund.