City to present new music festival on Labor Day

Summer music fun in Tooele isn’t finished quite yet.

The Tooele Arts Council and Tooele City will host a Labor Day Music Festival on Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Aquatic Center Park.

“We wanted to provide something on Labor Day so people won’t have to go out of town for the holiday,” said Melodi Gochis, chairwoman of the city’s arts council. “They can stay home and enjoy the festival. We want to make this a tradition.”

Fridays on Vine wrapped up its 12th season this year on Aug. 11 with Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband.

“We like to end Fridays on Vine each year during the second week of August because a lot of school activities begin,” Gochis said. “But people have come to us at the end of the season each year and said they want more music. Our council meets once a month and during those meetings, we decided this would be a great way to provide more music.”

Five bands are scheduled to perform on Monday. Each group will play for about one hour with half-hour performances in-between by saxophonist Brendan Thorpe. He will perform four times during the day at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thorpe is known for his jazzy funk style on the saxophone. He won an award for an original song “Rocket” last year at the Utah Music Awards.

Gochis said the main stage will feature the bands, and Thorpe will play on a separate stage.

The festival opens at 2 p.m. with The High Strung Band featuring Gary and Julie Butler and their grandchildren Adalynn, Gracie and Faith. The grandchildren are known for superb fiddle performances.

Stick Shift Utah will play from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their style is Texas Swing, bluegrass and jazz.

Exit 99 goes on stage at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. They mix the new sounds of country with some classic rock influence.

Broad Day Light opens their set at 6:30 p.m. They are a pop-style group from Tooele.

Bent Fender wraps it up with a two-hour performance from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. It’s a group of musicians who love to play classic rock, blues and country, according bentfenderrocks.com

“We invited a variety of groups so there will be a variety of music styles,” Gochis said. “We may get a little off schedule, but we have Brendan Thorpe playing between each band so we should have music going the entire day.”

Except for Broad Daylight, all of the bands on the schedule have played at Fridays on Vine.

The Labor Day concert is free and patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Aquatic Center Park is located at 200 W. Vine Street.