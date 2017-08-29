City to spend $1.88M in new asphalt for roads by this fall

Tooele has already finished several slurry seal projects ♦

Major reconstruction of some of Tooele City’s roads began on Monday at a pricetag of $1.88 million, according to a public works official.

The Tooele City Council approved a contract with Kilgore Contracting on June 1 to do roto-milling and asphalt overlay work on six major streets.

“Kilgore’s work is still in the early stages,” said Paul Hansen, city engineer. “Currently, they are working on the concrete work with ADA corner ramps and curb and gutter.”

The ramps are installed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A few Tooele City streets already have received fresh coats of slurry seal during the past few weeks, according to Hansen

Streets that received slurry seal application included Coleman, Utah Avenue, Vine Street, 400 North, 400 South and 200 South.

M&M Asphalt Services of West Jordan completed the slurry seal projects at a cost $183,800, according to city minutes. The principal materials used to create slurry seal are aggregate, asphalt emulsion and water.

All but one of the streets received a Type 2 slurry seal, which is used for residential roads.

The only road to receive Type 3 slurry seal was a section of Utah Avenue west of the railroad tracks to the 1000 North-Industrial Road Loop intersection.

“The difference is in the size of sand,” said Hansen. “Type 2 is used on residential roads. Type 3 contains larger sand and is used on the higher classification roads.”

About $500,000 of the roadway improvement project will be completed at the Peterson/Ninigret Industrial Depot on Garnet Street and James Way, according to Hansen.

Asphalt milling on Pine Canyon Road north of 1280 North started on Monday, and all of the overlay projects should be completed by October, Hansen said.

Kilgore’s project includes six major street sections to receive 2 1/2 inches of overlay. The asphalt milling and overlay are all part of the $1.88 million contract.

Roads on the list include:

• 900 South from Coleman Street to state Route 36

• 400 South from Coleman to 400 West

• Skyline Drive from Main Street to Upland Drive

• 100 East from 400 North to 1000 North

• Pine Canyon Road from 1290 North to Copper Canyon Drive

• 200 West south of 1000 North